IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

IND vs SL 2022-23: India and Sri Lanka will meet again in the second Kolkata ODI on Thursday, with the hosts leading 1-0. Meanwhile, here is the ultimate fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more.

After a deserving win in the opening One-Day International (ODI) in Guwahati, the focus has shifted to the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday. While it was a high-scoring encounter in the opener, the same can be expected in Kolkata, too, whereas the hosts will be desperate to win this tie to seal the series. However, the visitors, who have a reliable squad capable of bouncing back, cannot be counted out either. Ahead of this enthralling game, we present the most reliable fantasy XI picks, probable XI, contest result prediction, where to watch and other match details.

Probable XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.

SL: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Rohit, Kohli (vc), Shanaka (c), Gill and Nissanka

Rohit and Gill are must-haves here as the openers, considering their excellent start in the openers, while centurion Kohli is a no-brainer at number three. Fellow centurion Shanka is sure to dominate at number four, while Nissanka can stabilise the innings in the middle order. Shanaka's durability makes him the skipper, while Kohli's consistency makes him his deputy.

Wicketkeeper: Rahul

While Kishan is better suited in this role, given that Rohit is persisting with Gill as an opener, Kishan misses out, solely making way for Rahul here.

All-rounders: De Silva and Pandya

While de Silva has been impactful with his off-breaks of late, making him a must-have here, Pandya's ability to impact across departments makes him a no-brainer in the XI.

Bowlers: Siraj, Rajitha and Malik

In an all-out pace attack, the three men were highly consistent in churning out wickets in the last game. Although the wicket at Eden is traditionally slightly on the slower side, given that it has been transformed into a seam-friendly track over the years, the speedsters are likely to be effective here while they can utilise the seam movement to their utmost advantage.

Match details

Date and day: January 12, 2023 (Thursday)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Time: 1.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: India wins with a better impetus