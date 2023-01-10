IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Suryakumar Yadav axed from playing XI as Lanka opts to chase

IND vs SL 2022-23: India is taking on Sri Lanka in the opening Guwahati ODI on Tuesday. While the visitors won the toss and opted to chase, the hosts retained KL Rahul and Umran Malik in the XI.

After a competitive three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series between India and Sri Lanka, which the former won 2-1, the two sides would now meet in a three-game One-Day International (ODI) series, starting with the opening contest at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. The series is crucial for both teams, as it allows them to mark the beginning of the preparations for the 2023 ICC World Cup, set to be held in the country. While the Lions have won the coin toss and opted to chase, the Men in Blue have retained wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul and young pacer Umran Malik, whereas young wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan has been dropped.

During the toss, Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka reasoned the dew factor for his decision, while during the pitch report, it was also revealed that the dew kicked in post 7.30 PM (IST), which was substantial. "We are going to bowl first because of the dew at night. It was a good boost, the way we played in the T20Is. Dilshan Madushanka is making his debut today," he figured.

ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'No way you drop a player for scoring a double ton' - Prasad on Kishan's axe

Meanwhile, Indian captain Rohit Sharma registered, "We are happy to bat first. We would have liked to bowl as well. It's a good challenge. The ground was flooded with dew yesterday. There will be times when we need to bowl under dew. We got to be ready for that with the World Cup around the corner."

"It's about doing the basics right. It's important to do things differently at times. We need to keep moving in the right direction. We had a great time playing an ODI here last time. Hope, we'll have another memorable game today," concluded Rohit.

ALSO READ: IND VS SL 2022-23, 1ST ODI - HOTTEST FANTASY XI PICKS, PROBABLES, PREDICTION, WHERE TO WATCH AND MORE

Playing XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.

SL: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka.