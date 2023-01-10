Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Suryakumar Yadav axed from playing XI as Lanka opts to chase

    IND vs SL 2022-23: India is taking on Sri Lanka in the opening Guwahati ODI on Tuesday. While the visitors won the toss and opted to chase, the hosts retained KL Rahul and Umran Malik in the XI.

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: KL Rahul, Umran Malik retained in India playing XI as Sri Lanka opts to chase-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 1:21 PM IST

    After a competitive three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series between India and Sri Lanka, which the former won 2-1, the two sides would now meet in a three-game One-Day International (ODI) series, starting with the opening contest at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. The series is crucial for both teams, as it allows them to mark the beginning of the preparations for the 2023 ICC World Cup, set to be held in the country. While the Lions have won the coin toss and opted to chase, the Men in Blue have retained wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul and young pacer Umran Malik, whereas young wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan has been dropped.

    During the toss, Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka reasoned the dew factor for his decision, while during the pitch report, it was also revealed that the dew kicked in post 7.30 PM (IST), which was substantial. "We are going to bowl first because of the dew at night. It was a good boost, the way we played in the T20Is. Dilshan Madushanka is making his debut today," he figured.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'No way you drop a player for scoring a double ton' - Prasad on Kishan's axe

    Meanwhile, Indian captain Rohit Sharma registered, "We are happy to bat first. We would have liked to bowl as well. It's a good challenge. The ground was flooded with dew yesterday. There will be times when we need to bowl under dew. We got to be ready for that with the World Cup around the corner."

    "It's about doing the basics right. It's important to do things differently at times. We need to keep moving in the right direction. We had a great time playing an ODI here last time. Hope, we'll have another memorable game today," concluded Rohit.

    ALSO READ: IND VS SL 2022-23, 1ST ODI - HOTTEST FANTASY XI PICKS, PROBABLES, PREDICTION, WHERE TO WATCH AND MORE

    Playing XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.
    SL: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: No way you drop a player for scoring a double ton - Venkatesh Prasad on Ishan Kishan axe-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'No way you drop a player for scoring a double ton' - Prasad on Kishan's axe

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23: Stiff back during net bowling the reason for Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23: 'Stiff back' during net bowling the reason for Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of ODIs

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI preview: Team India aiming for top start against Sri Lanka as Jasprit Bumrah return delayed-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Team India aiming for top start as Jasprit Bumrah's return delayed

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma in favour of giving Shubman Gill a 'long run'; terms Ishan Kishan exclusion 'unfortunate' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Rohit in favour of giving Gill a 'long run'; terms Ishan's exclusion 'unfortunate'

    Recent Stories

    Here is how RS Sodhi turned Amul into a household name gcw

    Here's how RS Sodhi turned Amul into a household name

    Bengaluru 2-year-old boy, mother dead after beam of metro pillar crashes AJR

    Bengaluru: 2-year-old boy, mother dead after beam of metro pillar crashes

    Kantara' qualifies for Oscar nomination for Best Picture (Main) and Best Actor categories RBA

    'Kantara' qualifies for Oscar nomination for Best Picture (Main) and Best Actor categories

    SHOCKING KGF 3 without Yash? Here's what head of Hombale Films' Vijay Kiragandur has to say RBA

    SHOCKING: KGF 3 without Yash? Here's what head of Hombale Films' Vijay Kiragandur has to say

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Ready to go at the Grand Slam - Dominic Thiem after overcoming injury anguish-ayh

    Australian Open 2023: 'Ready to go at the Grand Slam' - Dominic Thiem after overcoming injury anguish

    Recent Videos

    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Video Icon
    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Video Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets

    Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon