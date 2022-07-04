Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Root-Bairstow half-centuries make England favourites to win

    England has provided a hard fight back with the bat against India in the Edgbaston Test. The hosts are less than 120 runs away from tying the series, with seven wickets in hand.

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Root-Bairstow half-centuries make England favourites to win against India; social media concerned-ayh
    Birmingham, First Published Jul 4, 2022, 11:23 PM IST

    It has been a fierce fightback from England in the rescheduled fifth and final Test against India for the Pataudi Trophy. Chasing a total of 378, the hosts have lost just three wickets and is less than 120 runs away from a win, which would help them draw the five-Test series 2-2 and retain the title. Much of the credit goes to former skipper Joe Root and wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow, who are unbeaten, having scored their respective half-centuries. If the English get the job done on Tuesday, it would be their highest successful chase in the fourth innings, the same as any team has ever done against India. Naturally, Twitter was a bit concerned from the Indians' perspective.

    The English openers were off to a thumping start, with Alex Lees (56) and Zak Crawley (46) putting on a 107-run opening stand before pacer Jasprit Bumrah knocked over the latter. It was down to 109/3, with the former being dismissed off an unfortunate run-out after scoring his second Test 50.

    ALSO READ: IND VS ENG 2022, EDGBASTON TEST - PUJARA, PANT 50S HAND ENGLAND A TARGET OF 378; FANS REACT

    However, Root (76*) and Bairstow (72*) took control for the rest of the day and put on an outstanding 145-run stand for the fourth wicket to keep England firmly in the chase, while the latter had a catch dropped by Hanuma Vihari. What was notable was its mentality to attack the Indian bowlers right from the start, and it continued the same even after losing the three wickets, which somewhat demoralised the Indians, making them wonder and scratch their heads.

    So far, skipper Bumrah is the only one to have claimed a couple of wickets. As for some of the records:

    • It has become the first side to have three 100-plus partnerships in a Test series against India, besides being the hosts' first since 1990.
    • Bumrah is the most successful Indian seamer against England in a Test series, scalping 23 wickets.
    • Root has scored the second-most runs in a single Test series between India and England (650-plus), only behind Graham Gooch (752).

    Brief scores: IND 416 & 284 (Pujara- 66, Pant- 57; Stokes- 4/33) leads ENG 241/7 & 259/3 (Lees- 56, Root- 76*, Bairstow- 72*; Bumrah- 2/53) by 120 runs.

