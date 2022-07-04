IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Pujara, Pant 50s hand England a target of 378; fans react

Team India has displayed a satisfactory batting performance in the rescheduled fifth and final Test of the Pataudi Trophy against England. Happening at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Monday (Day 4), the visitors handed a stiff target of 378 runs to the hosts in the second innings. Opener Cheteshwar Pujara (66) and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (57) struck respective half-centuries to give India a healthy lead, which should be enough for Jasprit Bumrah and co to win or save the Test. At the same time, the fans were satisfied with India's batting performance and took to social media to express it.

India resumed at the overnight score of 125/3, with Pujara and Pant at the crease. While Pujara had already scored his 33rd Test 50 on Sunday, he contributed to a 78-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Pant before falling to pacer Stuart Broad. While Pant struck his tenth Test half-century at this time, he was the sixth wicket to all at 198 to orthodox spinner Jack Leach.

ALSO READ: IND VS ENG 2022 - VVS LAXMAN LIKELY TO COACH INDIA IN 1ST T20I AT SOUTHAMPTON

Thereon, partnerships were scarce for India, as it was eventually bowled out for 245, handing England a prim target of 378. For the hosts, skipper cum pacer Ben Stokes bagged a four-for, while Leach was the most economical. As for the records scripted during the day:

Pant is the second Indian wicketkeeper after Farokh Engineer to score a ton and a half-century in the same Test.

Pant is the second keeper to do the same as above in England after Matt Prior.

Pant has scored the third-most runs by an Indian keeper in a Test (203) after MS Dhoni (224) and Budhi Kunderan (230).

Brief scores: IND 416 & 284 (Pujara- 66, Pant- 57; Stokes- 4/33) leads ENG 241/7 (Bairstow- 106; Bumrah- 3/68) by 377 runs.