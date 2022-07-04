Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Pujara, Pant 50s hand England a target of 378; fans react

    India has set a target of 378 for England to win the Edgbaston Test. Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant's half-centuries have helped India's cause.

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant 50s hand England a target of 378 against India; fans react-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Birmingham, First Published Jul 4, 2022, 6:51 PM IST

    Team India has displayed a satisfactory batting performance in the rescheduled fifth and final Test of the Pataudi Trophy against England. Happening at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Monday (Day 4), the visitors handed a stiff target of 378 runs to the hosts in the second innings. Opener Cheteshwar Pujara (66) and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (57) struck respective half-centuries to give India a healthy lead, which should be enough for Jasprit Bumrah and co to win or save the Test. At the same time, the fans were satisfied with India's batting performance and took to social media to express it.

    India resumed at the overnight score of 125/3, with Pujara and Pant at the crease. While Pujara had already scored his 33rd Test 50 on Sunday, he contributed to a 78-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Pant before falling to pacer Stuart Broad. While Pant struck his tenth Test half-century at this time, he was the sixth wicket to all at 198 to orthodox spinner Jack Leach.

    ALSO READ: IND VS ENG 2022 - VVS LAXMAN LIKELY TO COACH INDIA IN 1ST T20I AT SOUTHAMPTON

    Thereon, partnerships were scarce for India, as it was eventually bowled out for 245, handing England a prim target of 378. For the hosts, skipper cum pacer Ben Stokes bagged a four-for, while Leach was the most economical. As for the records scripted during the day:

    • Pant is the second Indian wicketkeeper after Farokh Engineer to score a ton and a half-century in the same Test.
    • Pant is the second keeper to do the same as above in England after Matt Prior.
    • Pant has scored the third-most runs by an Indian keeper in a Test (203) after MS Dhoni (224) and Budhi Kunderan (230).

    Brief scores: IND 416 & 284 (Pujara- 66, Pant- 57; Stokes- 4/33) leads ENG 241/7 (Bairstow- 106; Bumrah- 3/68) by 377 runs.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2022, 6:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND-W vs SL-W 2022: Openers fire as all-round India seal ODI series with 10-wicket drubbing snt

    IND-W vs SL-W 2022: Openers fire as all-round India seal ODI series with 10-wicket drubbing

    MS Dhoni-Sakshi Anniversary: Fans share couple's charming pictures to complement 12 years of marriage-ayh

    MS Dhoni-Sakshi Anniversary: Fans share couple's charming pictures to complement 12 years of marriage

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Cheteshwar Pujara 50 helps India take lead past 250 runs against England; netizens relieved-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Pujara's 50 helps India take lead past 250 runs; netizens relieved

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: Jonny Bairstow slams century as England avoids follow-on against India; social media lauds-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Bairstow slams century as England avoids follow-on; social media lauds

    Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: Here's how Indian cricket fraternity wished him on turning 42-ayh

    Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: Here's how cricket fraternity wished him on turning 42

    Recent Stories

    An ode to courage national police day Ukrainian cops sing national anthem over bridge Russians bombed snt

    An ode to courage: Ukrainian cops sing national anthem over bridge Russians bombed

    French engine maker Safran set to open shop in India... and more

    French engine maker Safran set to open shop in India... and more

    IND vs ENG 2022: VVS Laxman likely to coach India in 1st T20I at Southampton against England-krn

    IND vs ENG 2022: VVS Laxman likely to coach India in 1st T20I at Southampton

    Hotels restaurants barred from levying service charge here's all you need to know snt

    Hotels, restaurants barred from levying service charge; here's all you need to know

    Leopard strays into a residential area in Mumbai's Aarey colony: here's what happened next - gps

    Leopard strays into a residential area in Mumbai’s Aarey colony: here’s what happened next

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon