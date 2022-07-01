IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Pant's ton, Jadeja's 50 help India finish Day 1 on top; netizens amused

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India has displayed a commanding show with the bat against England on Friday (Day 1) of the Edgbaston Test. Netizens are delighted with Rishabh Pant's century and Ravindra Jadeja's 50.

    Birmingham, First Published Jul 1, 2022, 11:47 PM IST

    It has been an excellent recovery for Team India in terms of batting on Day 1 of the fifth and final Test against England. Playing at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday, the visitors recovered from an unimpressive batting collapse early in the innings. While Jasprit Bumrah and co have neared 350 runs on a tricky-looking surface, which seems to be a healthy total so far, much of the credit goes to wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for his centurion innings. At the same time, he was duly aided by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Meanwhile, netizens were amused at the duo's partnership and lauded them.

    Winning the toss, English skipper Ben Stokes opted to bowl first, with the conditions looking overcast and gloomy. However, the Indians were off to a rattling start, losing wickets at regular intervals. At 53/2, a rain interruption forced an early lunch while they were down to 98/5 in the second session.

    ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test - 'Jasprit Bumrah commands the respect of the team' - Rahul Dravid

    Thereon, Pant (146) and Jadeja (70*) took control of the innings and produced a robust 222-run stand to bring India back into the game. During the post-tea session, Pant slammed his fifth Test century off just 89 deliveries and looked well on course to reach the fastest 150 against England, only to fall four runs short after being dismissed by off-spinner Joe Root.

    With his knock, Pant scripted some records:

    • He is the first visiting wicketkeeper to hit a couple of Test tons in England.
    • The 222-run stand between Pant and Jadeja is the highest for India in the format for the fifth wicket or lower in England and India's joint-highest for the sixth wicket in away Tests.
    • He is the quickest Test centurion at Edgbaston.

    ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Jayawardene backs Bumrah for long-term captaincy role

    Before Pant's dismissal, Jadeja played a steady innings, reached his half-century, and stayed unbeaten on 83, while India was 338/7 at stumps on Day 1. For England, seamer James Anderson has bagged three,
    Brief scores: IND 338/7 (Pant- 146, Jadeja- 83*; Anderson- 3/52) vs ENG.

