    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Focus was on playing sessions and dispatching loose balls, says centurion Jaiswal

    In the opening day of the second Test against England, Yashasvi Jaiswal's remarkable innings, which marked his second century in six Tests, propelled India to 336 for 6 from 93 overs by the close of play.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 6:37 PM IST

    Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased his prowess with a career-best unbeaten 179 during the opening day of the second Test against England in Vishakhapatnam on Friday. The left-hander emphasized his focus on batting sessions while capitalizing on bad balls. Jaiswal's remarkable innings, which marked his second century in six Tests, propelled India to 336 for 6 from 93 overs by the close of play.

    Also read: IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal's master-class guides India to 336/6 on Day 1 as other batters falter

    "I wanted to play it session by session. When they were bowling well, I just wanted to get through that spell. However, I wanted to convert the loose balls, and play till the end," Jaiswal said after the day's play.

    "Rahul (Dravid) sir and Rohit (Sharma) bhai kept giving me the confidence and told me to convert this into a big innings, and stay till the end," said the youngster who decorated his innings with 17 fours and five sixes off 257 balls.

    On his Test debut against the West Indies last year, he scored 171 runs.

    In contrast to the series opener in Hyderabad, where Jaiswal managed 80 runs, he ensured to convert his strong start into a significant hundred in this mat

    "I would love to double this up, and play till the end for the team. I want to recover well for tomorrow," he said.

    When asked about the nature of the Vizag pitch, the batter said, "Initially, the wicket was damp and there was spin and bounce, with a bit of seam. The pitch played a bit differently as in the morning it was a bit damp and then it settled. With the older ball, there was some bounce."

    Also read: 'I couldn't breathe': Pant's opens up on comparisons with Dhoni; reveals dynamics of their equation (WATCH)

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2024, 6:37 PM IST
