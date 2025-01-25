IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Big blow for Team India! Abhishek Sharma likely to be ruled out due to ankle twist

In the first T20I, Abhishek Sharma was in splendid form as he played a whirlwind innings of 74 off 34 balls, including 5 fours and 8 sixes, at a strike rate of 232.50.

IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Big blow for Team India! Abhishek Sharma likely to be ruled out due to ankle twist hrd
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 25, 2025, 9:50 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 25, 2025, 9:50 AM IST

Team India has received a big setback ahead of the second T20I of the five-match series against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, January 25. The Men in Blue are currently leading 1-0 in the series after winning the opening match by seven wickets at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. 

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will look to extend their lead in the ongoing series by clinching the second T20I. However, Team India has been dealt with a big blow that might disrupt their plans for the second T20I against England in Chennai. Young left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma is likely to be ruled out of the match as he twisted his ankle during the team’s training session at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. 

Also read: IND vs ENG: Will Mohammed Shami play? India's likely playing XI for 2nd T20I against England

In the first T20I, Abhishek Sharma was in splendid form as he played a whirlwind innings of 74 off 34 balls, including 5 fours and 8 sixes, at a strike rate of 232.50. His extraordinary innings helped India chase 133-run target set by England in 12.5 overs. Given his incredible form, his absence could be a major setback for Team India, especially at the top-order. As per the report by Indian Express, Abhishek Sharma badly twisted his right ankle during the training. 

The 24-year-old was reportedly in bad pain and he was immediately attended by physio for treatment and further evaluation. Abhishek cut short his training and returned to the dressing room. The Punjab cricketer didn’t come out to bat during the net’s session, sparking concerns over his availability for the second T20I. Team India management is expected to take a call on his participation after assessing his condition. Abhishek Sharma was added to the squad following his brilliant performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year, aggregating 255 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 42.50 in seven matches. 

India squad doesn’t have any backup opener who could replace Abhishek Sharma at the top order if he gets ruled out of the second T20I. In case Abhishek is unavailable for the Chennai match, Tilak Varma is likely to open the innings with Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel likely to take up the role in the middle order in order to balance the batting line-up. India are unlikely to make major changes in the playing XI from the first T20I. Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami’s participation in the second T20I remains a question as he didn’t play in the T20I series opener against England. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IND vs ENG: Will Mohammed Shami play? Indias likely playing XI for 2nd T20I against England

IND vs ENG: Will Mohammed Shami play? India's likely playing XI for 2nd T20I against England

Virender Sehwag and his wife Aarti heading for divorce; Couple living separately hrd

Virender Sehwag and his wife Aarti heading for divorce; Couple living separately: Reports

Sir for a reason: Ravindra Jadeja lauded for his fifer on Ranji Trophy return in Saurashtra vs Delhi match

'Sir for a reason': Ravindra Jadeja lauded for his fifer on Ranji Trophy return in Saurashtra vs Delhi match

Ranji Trophy, Mumbai vs J&K: Out-of-form Rohit Sharma falls for 3 runs on his domestic return; gets trolled hrd

Ranji Trophy, Mumbai vs J&K: Out-of-form Rohit Sharma falls for 3 runs on his domestic return; gets trolled

IND vs ENG: Why Mohammed Shami didnt play in first T20I vs England in Kolkata? Reason REVEALED hrd

IND vs ENG: Why Mohammed Shami didn't play in first T20I vs England in Kolkata? Reason REVEALED

Recent Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets massive discount after s25 ultra launch check details gcw

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets MASSIVE discount after S25 Ultra launch | Check details

PHOTOS Recreate Mamta Kulkarni's iconic saree looks for romantic date RBA

PHOTOS: Recreate Mamta Kulkarni's iconic saree looks for romantic date

Need some solution to protect moral values of society amid rise in live-in relationships: Allahabad HC dmn

Need some solution to protect moral values of society amid rise in live-in relationships: Allahabad HC

PHOTOS Tejasswi Prakash's homemade face pack for glowing skin RBA

PHOTOS: Tejasswi Prakash's homemade face pack for glowing skin

PHOTOS Shweta Tiwari's stylish salwar suit designs for women over 40 RBA

PHOTOS: Shweta Tiwari's stylish salwar suit designs for women over 40

Recent Videos

Family Uses Excavator for Fun After Historic Snowfall in Alabama | VIRAL

Family Uses Excavator for Fun After Historic Snowfall in Alabama | VIRAL

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor Promotes Deva at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu; Watch

Shahid Kapoor Promotes Deva at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu; Watch

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Contestants Get Heartwarming Surprise, Meet Fans Ahead of Finale!

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Contestants Get Heartwarming Surprise, Meet Fans Ahead of Finale!

Video Icon
Mahakumbh Sensation MONALISA's Incredible Journey: Necklace Seller to Film Star!

Mahakumbh Sensation MONALISA's Incredible Journey: Necklace Seller to Film Star!

Video Icon
Wild Elephant Rescued from Well in Malappuram | VIRAL

Wild Elephant Rescued from Well in Malappuram | VIRAL

Video Icon