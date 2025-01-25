IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Big blow for Team India! Abhishek Sharma likely to be ruled out due to ankle twist

In the first T20I, Abhishek Sharma was in splendid form as he played a whirlwind innings of 74 off 34 balls, including 5 fours and 8 sixes, at a strike rate of 232.50.

Team India has received a big setback ahead of the second T20I of the five-match series against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, January 25. The Men in Blue are currently leading 1-0 in the series after winning the opening match by seven wickets at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will look to extend their lead in the ongoing series by clinching the second T20I. However, Team India has been dealt with a big blow that might disrupt their plans for the second T20I against England in Chennai. Young left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma is likely to be ruled out of the match as he twisted his ankle during the team’s training session at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

In the first T20I, Abhishek Sharma was in splendid form as he played a whirlwind innings of 74 off 34 balls, including 5 fours and 8 sixes, at a strike rate of 232.50. His extraordinary innings helped India chase 133-run target set by England in 12.5 overs. Given his incredible form, his absence could be a major setback for Team India, especially at the top-order. As per the report by Indian Express, Abhishek Sharma badly twisted his right ankle during the training.

The 24-year-old was reportedly in bad pain and he was immediately attended by physio for treatment and further evaluation. Abhishek cut short his training and returned to the dressing room. The Punjab cricketer didn’t come out to bat during the net’s session, sparking concerns over his availability for the second T20I. Team India management is expected to take a call on his participation after assessing his condition. Abhishek Sharma was added to the squad following his brilliant performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year, aggregating 255 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 42.50 in seven matches.

India squad doesn’t have any backup opener who could replace Abhishek Sharma at the top order if he gets ruled out of the second T20I. In case Abhishek is unavailable for the Chennai match, Tilak Varma is likely to open the innings with Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel likely to take up the role in the middle order in order to balance the batting line-up. India are unlikely to make major changes in the playing XI from the first T20I. Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami’s participation in the second T20I remains a question as he didn’t play in the T20I series opener against England.

