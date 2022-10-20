India to tour Bangladesh for 3 ODIs and 2 Tests in December (See schedule)

India is currently busy with the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. While it travels to New Zealand next month after the event, it will be travelling to Bangladesh for three ODIs and two Tests. Here is the Bangladesh tour schedule.

Team India's current engagement happens to be in Australia, where it competes in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, which is set to run until November 13. From November 18, it would be touring New Zealand for limited-overs contests. Meanwhile, in December, it is all set to travel to Bangladesh for three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and a couple of Tests, which would be a part of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship. The schedule for the tour was announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday, as the trip starts with the ODIs on December 4.

The ODIs would be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on December 4, 7 and 10. The Tests start on December 14, with the opening Test to be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram before playing the final Test in Dhaka on December 22, while the Indian team leaves the nation on December 27.

As far as India's current positioning in the WTC table is concerned, it is placed fourth, with a win percentage of 52.08, while Bangladesh is ranked ninth, with a 13.33 win percentage. India's last multi-format tour of Bangladesh was in 2015, with India winning the three ODIs 2-1 and drawing the lone Test.

"The Bangladesh-India matches in recent history have given us some epic contests, and fans from both countries eagerly await another memorable series. I thank the Board of Control for Cricket in India for working closely with the BCB in confirming the schedule. We look forward to welcoming the Indian team to Bangladesh," informed BCB president Nazmul Hassan.

In contrast, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah cited, "I extend my best wishes to the Bangladesh Cricket Board for the upcoming bilateral series featuring India. The India-Bangladesh contests generate tremendous interest among the fans thanks to the massive fan following the two teams enjoy."

"We know how passionate the fans in Bangladesh are, and I am sure they will be treated to exciting contests in white-ball and red-ball cricket. With the crucial World Test Championship points at stake, the two Test matches are critical, and both teams will go hard for the win," concluded Shah.

India's tour of Bangladesh itinerary

December 4: 1st ODI (Dhaka)

December 7: 2nd ODI (Dhaka)

December 10: 3rd ODI (Dhaka)

December 14-18: 1st Test (Chattogram)

December 22-26: 2nd Test (Dhaka)