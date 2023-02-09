Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Social media all-praise for Ravichandran Ashwin after 450th Test haul

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India is giving a hard time to Australia on Day 1 of the opening Nagpur Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Thursday. Ravichandran Ashwin captured his 450th Test wicket, drawing praise across social media.

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 2:30 PM IST

    Team India is engaged in an exciting opening Test against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Being played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, it has been a troublesome day with the bat for the visitors on Day 1. While the seamers handed the hosts an initial couple of wickets, the spinners took over for the rest of the Australian innings.

    Among the spinners, leg-spinner Ravindra Jadeja caught four, while veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also entered the list with two hauls. His opening wicket happened to be that of wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey (36) after forcing him to play it on. Consequently, it turned out to be his 450th Test wicket.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Todd Murphy is something very, very special' - Steve O'Keefe

    As a result, with this landmark, Ashwin became the:

    • Second Indian after Anil Kumble (619) to attain the same.
    • Second fastest (89 Tests) after Muttiah Muralitharan (80).
    • Second speediest considering balls bowled (23,635) after Glenn McGrath (23,474).

    At the same time, social media was all-praise for him following this milestone.

    Ashwin has grabbed a couple of wickets in the innings, with his other victim being skipper Pat Cummins, after Virat Kohli caught him at the first slip. So far, he has bowled a couple of maidens in 14 overs, giving away 41 runs and has an economy of 2.90. Meanwhile, the Aussies are 174/8 at tea on Day 1, with Marnus Labuschagne (49) being the top scorer.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2023, 2:30 PM IST
