    Disney+Hotstar down during India vs Australia; meme fest explodes as fans believe domain expiry the reason

    On Day 1 of the second Test between India and Australia at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, streaming service Disney+Hotstar suffered an outage on Friday.

    ind vs aus 2022-23 Meme fest explodes after Disney+ Hotstar suffers outage amid India vs Australia second Test in Delhi snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 2:07 PM IST

    In what has sparked a massive meme fest on Twitter, cricket fans in India were left disappointed after online streaming platform Disney+Hotstar went dark on Friday during the first day's action of the India vs Australia second Test match in New Delhi.

    Although the company has not yet provided an update on the reason behind the outage, most users took to social media to lash out at the platform for disrupting their cricket viewing experience.

    "We're having trouble playing this title right now. Please try again later or select a different title. [ERR_PC_400]," was the message most Diseny+Hotstar users were shown.

    According to a few Twitter users, the reason for Disney+Hotstar not working is because hotstar.com's domain name has expired. "Just read a reason why Hotstar has been down. Can't stop laughing right now. Domain expired and someone forgot to renew it. Woah... if that's true, this year's Diwali bonuses are already out of the window," said one user.

    With #HotstarDown trending on Twitter in India, fans lashed out at the company for the outage during Day 1's action of the second Test match between India and Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 series.

    Here's a look at some of the memes and reactions posted by cricket fans on the micro-blogging site:

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2023, 2:20 PM IST
