    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: India pounds Australia by 6 wickets to retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy; Twitter celebrates

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India has pounded Australia by six wickets in the second Delhi Test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Consequently, Twitter celebrated the win, as India aims to seal the series in Indore.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 19, 2023, 2:10 PM IST

    It has been another phenomenal outing by Team India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. On Sunday, it crushed Australia by six wickets on Day 3 of the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. As a result, the hosts now have a 2-0 lead in the four-Test series, allowing them to retain the title.

    The day began with Australia resuming at the overnight score of 61/1. However, the spinners wreaked havoc, as the visitors needed to tailor a meaningful partnership. Leg-spinner Ravindra Jadeja was the most deadly of all, grasping seven wickets. At the same time, he was aided by veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who held three, as the Aussies were skittled for 113.

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23, 2ND TEST - SUPPORTERS LAUD VIRAT KOHLI UPON BECOMING FASTEST TO 25,000 INTERNATIONAL RUNS

    Only a couple of the Australian batters entered the double figure in the second innings (Travis Head- 43 and Marnus Labuschagne- 35). With just 115 needed to win, the Indians lost KL Rahul (1) early in a fashionable manner, with just six runs on the board. However, skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma (31) and Cheteshwar Pujara (31*) created a 33-run stand to ensure that India does not panic with the early loss of a wicket.

    While Rohit was unfortunately run out for his mistake, 30 runs later, at 69, Virat Kohli (20) departed to off-spinner Todd Murphy after becoming the fastest to score 25,000 international runs. While Shreyas Iyer (12) followed him back 19 runs later, Pujara and KS Bharat (23*) got the job done, as the Indians were applauded for their semi-aggressive approach.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd Test - Social media goes wild as Ravindra Jadeja's 7-for hands India a 117-run target

    For the Kangaroos, veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon seized a couple, while Murphy was economical. On the other hand, Rohit and co are now just a success away from sealing their place in the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship Final. They would fancy their chances as the series moves to the third Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on March 1, with Cummins and co also desperate to bounce back.

