IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd Test: Supporters laud Virat Kohli upon becoming fastest to 25,000 international runs

IND vs AUS 2022-23: India has put Australia in a precarious position in the second Delhi Test. Meanwhile, on Day 3, Virat Kohli became the fastest to score 25,000 international runs, as supporters lauded him.

Team India has upped its ante on Day 3, as it is on the cusp of winning the second Test against Australia and taking a 2-0 lead in the four-Test series, which would allow it to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Meanwhile, on Sunday, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli attained a landmark at the Arun Kaitley Stadium in New Delhi, scoring his 25,000th run in international cricket.

Notably, Kohli became the fastest to reach the milestone, in 549 innings, going past the previous record of 577 by the legendary former Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. However, Kohli failed to make a glaring impact in the contest, as he was dismissed for 20 in the second innings after being stumped off off-spinner Todd Murphy, with India being 69/3 and 46 runs behind from the target. Nonetheless, the supporters took to social media to laud the Delhi man for his achievement.

