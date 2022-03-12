Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Sneh Rana sends Windies openers packing; here's who she is

    India dominates Windies in the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup. Sneh Rana has dismissed the openers for bringing India back in the game. Here's who she is.

    First Published Mar 12, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

    On Saturday, India continued to pile pressure on the Windies in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 tie at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Off-spinner Sneh Rana dismissed the Windies openers for bringing India back into the game after they gave a strong start. As India is seemingly on course for a win, we look at Sneh Rana's career to date.

    Rana hails from Sinaula in the outskirts of Dehradun. She belongs to a Rajput family, while her father happened to be a farmer. While the 28-year-old began her domestic career with Punjab, she joined Railways later. In 2014, she made her international debut for India in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against Sri Lanka, making an immediate impact.

    At the same time, Rana also made her debut in the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against the same side. However, after a couple of years of decent career, she suffered a knee injury in 2016, which sidelined her for five years. Nonetheless, she continued to play in the domestic circuit and for India B. She made her return last year after being handed her Test debut against England, which has been her only Test to date, claiming four wickets.

    As for her stats in the limited-overs, she has claimed 17 wickets in 16 ODIs at an average of 38.53 and an economy of 4.66. However, her T20I figures don't read well, bagging just a couple of wickets in nine matches with a 7.38 economy. She is yet to feature for any side in the Women's T20 Challenge organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council.

