Should BCCI allow Indians to participate in overseas T20 leagues? Kumble gives honest opinion

After Rahul Dravid's admission that England players' exposure in the BBL helped them in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, calls are being made for Indians to be allowed to do the same by BCCI. Here's what Anil Kumble feels.

Former Indian skipper Anil Kumble desires the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow its young players to partake in distinct Twenty20 (T20) leagues across the globe to gain exposure and knowledge before the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 to be held in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA). Since the advent of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, many nations have instituted their T20 leagues, including the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia, Pakistan Super League (PSL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), etc. However, while overseas players are welcomed in the IPL, the BCCI doesn't permit any active Indian cricketer to participate in these foreign leagues.

"I think exposure certainly helps. We have seen that with the kind of development that it has had on Indian cricket. For example, the IPL, where overseas players come in and the changes we've had in Indian cricket have certainly helped. In terms of allowing a young player to go overseas and have a crack, then why not? I think it's important that you have everything you need to do that come 2024, you are well prepared to take on a World Cup event," Kumble told ESPNCricinfo.

Several Indians had entered the T20WC without the background of playing in Australia. On the other hand, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales used their extensive experience playing in the BBL, handing India a 10-wicket defeat in the T20WC semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. It was despite England not playing a single contest in Adelaide throughout the event.

Kumble opined that India needs to be more adaptable in its batting course and line-up. "The other thing that I also feel that needs to come into this team is the flexible approach to batting or the batting order. Because in T20s, I certainly believe there is no fixed batting order. You have to be flexible in how you will use your resources," he speculated.

The former leg-spinner also discerns that the team management should get back to the drawing board to identify the brand of cricket India plays in the future, besides selecting the youngsters who fit in the plan, providing them with the correct exposure to succeed. "And likewise, if you identify the brand of cricket we are looking at and then identify these key young players who you believe need those exposures, why not? I think that's important," concluded Kumble.

