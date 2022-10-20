ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Positivity comes from the hard work that I put in' - Hardik Pandya

As the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 takes place in Australia, Hardik Pandya will be desperate to become India's USP. Having endured a rough patch a year before, he has put in the hard work to bounce back and stay positive.

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya feels that embracing a positive tack to all things in life and his family members' support, who "let him be" as he battled recurring injuries, helped him get his mojo back ahead of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. Hardik could be the deciding factor if India is to fare well in the T20WC. India opens its crusade versus arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday at the sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Ahead of his trip to Australia, the 29-year-old opened up about his family's critical role. Pandya has spent significant time on his fitness in the last 18 months after recurring injuries refrained him from bowling regularly. He is now a regular bowler for India, lending much-needed balance to the side.

"It has to do a lot with helping myself go back to the basics and approaching everything positively. Because of that, I have got peace in my life, always looking at the brighter side. I know I will have good and bad days, but the positivity comes from the hard work I put in, which gives me the self-belief and confidence to give it everything. And, with the support of my family to always have my back, I feel a sense of complete focus and positivity around me," Pandya told RISE Worldwide.

Pandya has had a very prosperous year since his return to full fitness. He led the Gujarat Titans (GT) to conquest in its maiden season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has since been India's second-highest run-scorer in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), besides building match-winning spells.

Pandya added that he had quite some time to focus on himself and reflect on parts of his journey that he had once forgotten. While Pandya has always worked doubly hard to get fitter, he credited his family for allowing him to go a step further last year or so.

"This time, the difference was that my family played a significant role in letting me be myself. More than anything, let me have my own time to realize what I want for myself. The credit goes to Natasha, Agastya, and Krunal - everyone allowed me to maintain my routine and made sure that, you know what, Hardik should focus on himself right now. He should keep himself as a priority. And because of that, I could understand many things I had forgotten over the years while playing because there are certain things you don't write down. It just happens," concluded Pandya.

(With inputs from PTI)