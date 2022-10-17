Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Shami gives bowling lessons to Shaheen ahead of IND-PAK clash (WATCH)

    On Sunday, India and Pakistan will clash in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Super 12. Ahead of the tie, the players from both sides interacted with each other while Mohammed Shami gave bowling lessons to Shaheen Afridi.

    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 5:21 PM IST

    The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is underway in Australia, with the Group stage happening, while the top sides are engaged in warm-up matches before participating in the Super 12 stage from Saturday. As far as Team India is concerned, it played its first official warm-up game on Monday against the hosts and won by six runs at the Gabba in Brisbane. While it played another warm-up against New Zealand at the same venue on Wednesday, it would play the tournament's opening match on Sunday at the sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Both sides are currently in Brisbane, practising, as Indian seamer Mohammed Shami and Pakistani seamer Shaheen Afridi were engaged in something special.

    The players from both sides interact with each other. Shami and Afridi also interact in a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on its social media handles. Both are seen engaging in discussions regarding seam bowling, as both are seen taking tips from each other. While Shami explains the release point and bowling angles to him, Shaheen demonstrates the use of the finger in the same.

    Shami was the last-minute addition to the Indian side, replacing injured pacer Jaspreet Bumrah, who is out with a back stress-related injury. He did play the warm-up on Monday, where he bowled only an over and grabbed three wickets for just four runs. He was a part of the Indian side during the T20WC last year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and was very expensive in his spell, as India lost the tie. Following the defeat, he was targeted on social media for being anti-national.

    At the same time, the same was condemned by then-Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who came out in support of Shami. Following this, Kohli, too, was targeted on the platform, as rape threats were issued to his daughter. However, the culprit was nabbed a day later, who hailed from Hyderabad.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2022, 5:21 PM IST
