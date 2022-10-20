ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Gavaskar reveals how India can accommodate both Pant and Karthik in playing XI

The great Sunil Gavaskar feels India can accommodate both Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant in the playing XI by making Hardik Pandya the fifth bowling option in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

Both Karthik and Pant, two options for the Rohit Sharma-led team's wicketkeeper-batter lineup, are battling for a berth in the XI when they take on Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday.

As the India think-tank ponders over its team combination ahead of the Pakistan clash, the legendary 73-year-old feels both could be accommodated.

"It's just that maybe, if they decide to go with six bowlers, with Hardik Pandya being the sixth bowler, then he (Pant) may not be able to find a place," Gavaskar said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Live'.

"But if they decide to go with Hardik Pandya as a fifth bowler, then Rishabh Pant has an opportunity to bat at number six and Karthik maybe at number seven, followed by the four bowlers. So, that could well happen, we just have to wait and see," he added.

"They would certainly want a left hander in the middle, but looking at the top four, who are in such good form, you sometimes say to yourself, 'How many overs Rishabh Pant is going to get in? Is he going to get three or four overs? And for three or four overs, is Karthik or Rishabh better?' So, these are all the situations they will look at and they'll take a call on this," he said.

Gavaskar also mentioned Pakistan's fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, saying that in the exhibition game against England, he appeared to have regained his previous fitness level. On October 17, Shaheen played in his comeback match against England and finished with figures of 2-0-7-0.

"I think that's what their main concern was, about his fitness and how he will shape up. And certainly, in the two overs that he bowled, he's shown that he's back to full fitness. So, clearly that is one headache gone. I think with their catching, they were much better than what we saw against England," the batting great added.

"Their ground fielding was very good. So, these are two aspects that was worrying them and they have shown improvement in those areas. So, I don't think they'll have any doubts when they'll take on India on Sunday," Gavaskar concluded.