Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan, Ireland settle for one point each after rain spoils play at MCG again

    Afghanistan's match against Ireland in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Friday. 

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan, Ireland settle for one point each after rain spoils play at MCG again snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 28, 2022, 12:59 PM IST

    The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Afghanistan and Ireland was called off on Friday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground owing to nonstop rain. Not a single ball was bowled.

    Persistent showers fell across the MCG for much of the day as ground staff kept the covers on, and the toss could not be held as the pitch remained under wraps.

    Just after 4:30 p.m. local time, the match was called off, with Afghanistan and Ireland each earning one point to maintain their chances of making it to the semifinals.

    Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Ex-Pak cricketers 'embarrassed' after Zimbabwe cause upset; Indians have last laugh

    The result pushed Ireland to the second spot behind New Zealand on net run rate as both teams have three points apiece, with Ireland playing one match extra in Group 1 standings.

    "We'd played good cricket and were looking forward to this. Can't do much about the weather," a disappointed Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie said. 

    Ireland next faces Australia in Brisbane on Monday. "It'll be like a different country up in Brisbane. We want to push the champions." 

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan, Ireland settle for one point each after rain spoils play at MCG again snt

    This was Afghanistan's second consecutive washout after their last match against New Zealand at the same site was also called off without a ball. Afghanistan had previously lost to England in their Super 12 debut.

    Afghanistan remains sixth with two Super 12 matches remaining. Captain Mohammad Nabi said most of the players missed out on playing on this fantastic ground.

    "Most of the players are disappointed, not having played on such a fantastic ground. Rashid and I have played, but others haven't, but the weather is not in our control. So we have to accept it." 

    Afghanistan will be up against Sri Lanka on Tuesday at Brisbane.

    Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session' - Suryakumar

    "We made a plan to put runs on the board to allow our spinners to defend it. In the first game, we saw our mistakes and wanted to learn it. We watched Zimbabwe-Pakistan, they played well and fought till the last ball. All teams are trying their best," Nabi added.

    Now all eyes are on the second match of the day slated here between Ashes rivals Australia and England, which is a virtual knockout for both teams.

    (Image Credit: Getty Images)

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2022, 12:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Have been told to bat in the middle-order, if need be - Axar Patel-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Have been told to bat in the middle-order, if need be' - Axar Patel

    BCCI introduces equal pay: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu laud historic decision-ayh

    BCCI introduces equal pay: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu laud historic decision

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Ex-Pakistani stars 'embarrassed' after Zimbabwe cause upset; Indian have last laugh snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Ex-Pak cricketers 'embarrassed' after Zimbabwe cause upset; Indians have last laugh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe stun Pakistan by 1 run; Sikandar Raza thanks Ricky Ponting for 'little push' snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe stun Pakistan by 1 run; Sikandar Raza thanks Ricky Ponting for 'little push'

    Indian Premier League IPL 2023 Auction: Istanbul as a venue is not even in the scheme of things - Arun Dhumal-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction: 'Istanbul as a venue is not even in the scheme of things' - Arun Dhumal

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration deadline extended till October 29; know details here - adt

    Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration deadline extended till October 29; know details here

    Idea of 'One Nation, One Uniform' for Police is suggestion: PM Modi at Chintan Shivir AJR

    Idea of 'One Nation, One Uniform' for Police is just a suggestion: PM Modi at Chintan Shivir

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Have been told to bat in the middle-order, if need be - Axar Patel-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Have been told to bat in the middle-order, if need be' - Axar Patel

    football europa league man united vs sheriff Cristiano Ronaldo lauds 'great team effort' after scoring on return to team snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo lauds 'great team effort' after scoring on return as Man United see off Sheriff

    Halloween 2022 6 exciting and surprising facts your should know sur

    Halloween 2022: 6 exciting and surprising facts your should know

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Netherlands, IND vs NED: I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon
    Travel Neral Matheran Toy Train is back Check train timings, features

    Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features

    Video Icon
    Kejriwal sparks fireworks, wants new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi

    'Print new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi...' Kejriwal sparks fireworks

    Video Icon
    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon