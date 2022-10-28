ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan, Ireland settle for one point each after rain spoils play at MCG again

Afghanistan's match against Ireland in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Friday.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Afghanistan and Ireland was called off on Friday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground owing to nonstop rain. Not a single ball was bowled.

Persistent showers fell across the MCG for much of the day as ground staff kept the covers on, and the toss could not be held as the pitch remained under wraps.

Just after 4:30 p.m. local time, the match was called off, with Afghanistan and Ireland each earning one point to maintain their chances of making it to the semifinals.

Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Ex-Pak cricketers 'embarrassed' after Zimbabwe cause upset; Indians have last laugh

The result pushed Ireland to the second spot behind New Zealand on net run rate as both teams have three points apiece, with Ireland playing one match extra in Group 1 standings.

"We'd played good cricket and were looking forward to this. Can't do much about the weather," a disappointed Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie said.

Ireland next faces Australia in Brisbane on Monday. "It'll be like a different country up in Brisbane. We want to push the champions."

This was Afghanistan's second consecutive washout after their last match against New Zealand at the same site was also called off without a ball. Afghanistan had previously lost to England in their Super 12 debut.

Afghanistan remains sixth with two Super 12 matches remaining. Captain Mohammad Nabi said most of the players missed out on playing on this fantastic ground.

"Most of the players are disappointed, not having played on such a fantastic ground. Rashid and I have played, but others haven't, but the weather is not in our control. So we have to accept it."

Afghanistan will be up against Sri Lanka on Tuesday at Brisbane.

Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session' - Suryakumar

"We made a plan to put runs on the board to allow our spinners to defend it. In the first game, we saw our mistakes and wanted to learn it. We watched Zimbabwe-Pakistan, they played well and fought till the last ball. All teams are trying their best," Nabi added.

Now all eyes are on the second match of the day slated here between Ashes rivals Australia and England, which is a virtual knockout for both teams.

(Image Credit: Getty Images)

(With inputs from PTI)