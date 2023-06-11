Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Retire Vadapav': Sack Rohit Sharma & Rahul Dravid, demand angry Indian fans after Australia conquer WTC title

    Moments after Australia won their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) title after beating India by 209 runs at The Oval, angry Indian fans demanded captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid's resignation.

    wtc final ind vs aus Retire Vadapav Sack Rohit Sharma & Rahul Dravid, demand angry Indians after Australia conquer WTC title snt
    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 5:42 PM IST

    India's poor show at the ICC events continued as Australia won their maiden World Test Championship title with a crushing 209-run victory on the fifth day of the summit clash at The Oval on Sunday. This was India's second defeat in successive WTC finals after losing to New Zealand in 2021 in the inaugural edition.

    Following this shocking defeat, angry Indian fans took to Twitter and firmly demanded captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid's resignation. 

    "Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid should resign but knowing their nature , I don't think they would resign. BCCI should take extreme steps before the WC and make overhaul changes in the team to win trophies in future," said one irked Indian fan on the micro-blogging site.

    Also read: WTC Final: Australia crowned World Test Champions; India's top order faces flak for poor show

    Another added, "BCCI sack Rohit sharma from captaincy across all formats. Or else he will lead India to hat-trick World cup loses. Already lost T20 WC, WTC, & if he is the captain then definitely India will lose ODI World Cup. Please resign Rohit. Save India."

    A third angry Indian fan noted, "Players didn't work hard or play seriously.... Sack Rohit Sharma as captain, entire management & selection team & Jay Saha should resign."

    "Can't handle Captaincy Can't Bat Can't field Can't stay fit Use less player Rohit Sharma The biggest Choker of cricket. Sack Rohit From captaincy if you want to win 2023 ODI WC. RETIRE VADAPAV SACK ROHIT," said a fourth Team India fan.

    wtc final ind vs aus Retire Vadapav Sack Rohit Sharma & Rahul Dravid, demand angry Indians after Australia conquer WTC title snt

    India began the day at 164 for 3 while attempting to chase down the implausible mark of 444, but soon lost batting stalwart Virat Kohli (49), followed by Ravindra Jadeja (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (43) to be dismissed for 234 in 63.3 overs. 

    Australian pacer Scott Boland (3/46) got rid of Kohli and Jadeja in a single over to put the game definitively to bed. The rest was mere formality. Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon (4/41) had the best numbers as he quickly cleaned up the tail.

    Brief Score: Australia 469 and 270/8 decl.

    India 296 and 234 all out in 63.3 overs (Virat Kohli 49, Rohit Sharma 43, Ajinkya Rahane 43; Nathan Lyon 4/41, Scott Boland 3/46).

    Here's a look at some of the reactions from Indian fans demanding the sacking of Rohit Sharma as Test captain and Rahul Dravid as coach after Austalia crushed India by 209 runs to win World Test Championship title:

