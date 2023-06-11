'Chokers'! Meme fest explodes after India's wait for ICC trophy continues as Australia win WTC title

Angry Indian fans dubbed Team India as 'chokers' after Rohit Sharma and Co. failed to secure yet another ICC trophy as Australia secured a thumping 209-run victory to lift the World Test Championship (WTC) title on Sunday.

Despite its financial heft and fanfare surrounding its cricket, Team India once again fell short when it counted, as evidenced by its dismal performance in ICC competitions following Australia's 209-run thrashing of them in the WTC final on Sunday.

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja were both dismissed by Australian pacer Scott Boland in the same over, ultimately ending India's chances of winning the match as they were bowled out for 234 on the final day at The Oval.

Also read: 'Retire Vadapav': Sack Rohit Sharma & Rahul Dravid, demand angry Indian fans after Australia conquer WTC title

India had only themselves to blame for yet another defeat in a major competition because Australia was the superior team on all fronts. India won its previous ICC championship back in 2013, which marked their second straight loss in the World Tennis Championship final after losing to New Zealand two years prior. On the final day, India lost seven wickets for an additional 70 runs.

While the absence of R Aswhin was the main topic of conversation on the first day, India's high-profile batting lineup was largely to blame for their loss in the championship match. In the crucial game, the top four players, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Kohli, fell short.

Also read: Angry R Ashwin fans lash out at BCCI, Rohit Sharma for excluding him from WTC Final after Australia win title

Following this shocking defeat at The Oval, angry fans lashed out at Team India and dubbed them as 'Chokers'. Given the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, to be played in India, is just a few months away, fans also expressed concern over Rohit Sharma and Co's ability to perform on the grand stage. Some even took a jibe at the players for focusing more on winning IPL trophies than coveted ICC events.

"Who cares about ICC trophies, we have the greatest league in the Universe IPL. Winning IPL > ICC trophies. This is the drug fed to the average Indian cricket fan," said one irked Indian.

Another added, "But we have won 16 IPL trophies in last 16 years. We should be proud of ourselves. Don't Forget that. Anyday we feel IPL >>>>>> ICC trophies."

A third fan noted, "BCCI is the new RCB in world cricket. Slowly we all are becoming shameless and we are getting ready for another heartbreak this year."

Also read: Australia crowned World Test Champions: How Team India lost the plot on Day 1 itself at The Oval

Here's a look at some of the memes and reactions that exploded on Twitter after India lost yet another ICC trophy as Australia clinched the WTC Final title: