Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganguly believes eventually T20 leagues with cricketing ecosystem will survive, rest will fade away

    Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly voiced is view on players getting lured by growing number of T20 leagues worldwide.

    Ganguly believes eventually T20 leagues with cricketing ecosystem will survive, rest will fade away snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 6, 2023, 3:42 PM IST

    Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly believes that players getting lured by the growing number of T20 leagues are a short-term phenomenon as, eventually, "only a few" financially sustainable leagues will survive. 

    As T20 leagues increase worldwide, players are choosing franchise cricket above representing their country. While new competitions are being launched in the UAE and South Africa, the established Big Bash League just ended. Later this year, a league is also anticipated in the US.

    However, Ganguly noted that only leagues with an ecosystem would survive in the long term.

    Also read: IND vs AUS 2023: Khawaja terms facing Ashwin-led Indian spin attack as 'hardest challenge'

    "We keep talking about the leagues around the world. If you look at the IPL, it is in a different ecosystem and different league; the Big Bash in Australia does very well, The Hundred does very well in the UK and I see the South Africa league doing very well. I have been watching it for last three weeks," he said at a Sportstar event in Kolkata on Monday. 

    "The common thing among all these leagues is that they are in countries where cricket is popular. So I believe over a period of time, four five years, it is going to get to stage very few will exist and I know which ones will exist. Certain (leagues) will remain and certain will move away because players will realise it is not that important. Right now they are new and everyone wants to be part of it so you see the rush. But ultimately it will get back to a stage where country will be as important as the league because only a few will survive because of the ecosystem," the former BCCI President added.

    In the 1990s, Zimbabwe was a major player in the world of cricket, but due to political unrest, the sport suffered there.

    Also read: Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Will Australia's Scott Boland rise to the occasion in unfamiliar Indian conditions?

    "It has got to do a lot with administration (teams struggling in international cricket). I keep saying that I have been president of CAB for five years and then BCCI president for three years and represented India in the ICC. I have seen the entire structure and support system that makes the game possible," he said. 

    "I remember I played my first world cup in 1999. Zimbabwe could beat anybody. I am sure Zimbabwe cricket did not have a lot of money then, even India did not have that much money. The West Indies, days of Michael Holding, Andy Roberts and Joel Garner, where was the money? There wasn't. The administration is very important to hold on to the players. If the relationship between players and administrators is good lot of problems can get solved. Cricket has a lot more money now, I don't think money is the issue. There is a need to hold on to the players to play for the country," Ganguly noted.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2023, 3:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs AUS 2023: Khawaja terms facing Ashwin-led Indian spin attack as 'hardest challenge' snt

    IND vs AUS 2023: Khawaja terms facing Ashwin-led Indian spin attack as 'hardest challenge'

    ind vs aus 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Will Australia's Scott Boland rise to the occasion in unfamiliar Indian conditions snt

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Will Australia's Scott Boland rise to the occasion in unfamiliar Indian conditions?

    Quetta blast: 5 injured in TTP-orchestrated explosion; Babar vs Sarfaraz PSL exhibition match halted briefly snt

    Quetta blast: 5 injured in TTP-orchestrated explosion; Babar vs Sarfaraz PSL exhibition match halted briefly

    WPL 2023 Jhulan Goswami appointed team mentor of Mumbai Indians womens team; Charlotte Edwards head coach snt

    WPL 2023: Jhulan Goswami appointed team mentor of Mumbai Indians women's team; Charlotte Edwards head coach

    Pervez Musharraf passes away: When former Pak president praised Dhoni's long locks; said 'don't get a haircut' watch snt

    Pervez Musharraf passes away: When former Pak president asked Dhoni not to get a haircut - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Valentines Day 2023 Tinder to Hinge 5 popular dating apps in India gcw

    Valentine's Day 2023: Tinder to Hinge, 5 popular dating apps in India

    Kangana Ranaut slams B-town couple for spying on her, says, 'ghar mein ghus ke maaroongi' vma

    Kangana Ranaut slams B-town couple for spying on her, says, 'ghar mein ghus ke maaroongi'

    Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok explains why it is a good time for Formula E to come to India snt

    Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok explains why it is a good time for Formula E to come to India

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding update: Couple sangeet event went on till 5 am-read details RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding update: Couple sangeet event went on till 5 am-read details

    Poco X5 Pro 5G to launch today Know live stream time expected specifications other details gcw

    Poco X5 Pro 5G to launch today: Know live stream time; expected specifications, other details

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon