    Cricketer R Ashwin's autobiography 'I Have the Streets: A Kutty Cricket Story' to hit stands on June 10

    The autobiography delves into Ravichandran Ashwin's early challenges with health, the unwavering backing from his middle-class family, and the delight of maturing in a cricket-centric community in Chennai.

    First Published Jun 3, 2024, 4:05 PM IST

    Penguin Random House India (PRHI) revealed on Monday that Ravichandran Ashwin, India's spirited off-spinner renowned for his clever and savvy performances on the cricket field, will release his autobiography on June 10.

    "I Have the Streets: A Kutti Cricket Story," written by veteran cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin and author Sidharth Monga, pledges to present a nuanced and forthright depiction of the Indian spinner's life prior to his ascent as a cricket luminary.

    "I am pleased to share my story on the making of a cricketer. Through this book, I hope to inspire many aspiring cricketers," said Ashwin in a statement.

    The autobiography delves into Ashwin's early challenges with health, the unwavering backing from his middle-class family, and the delight of maturing in a cricket-centric community in Chennai.

    Regarded as one of India's premier match-winners in Test cricket, Ashwin is acclaimed for his extraordinary feats, notably becoming the quickest bowler to achieve 300 Test wickets.

    A part of the triumphant 2011 World Cup team, the 37-year-old cricketer also boasts two Indian Premier League (IPL) championships and a Champions League T20 title under his belt.

    "I have enjoyed every minute of working on this book with Ashwin. The stories of how it all began, the unique experiences, and the techniques he uses all make their way into this narrative. We are both delighted that it's being shared with everyone today," added Monga.

    As per the publishers, the inspiring narrative unveils how a champion athlete perceives the world and the motivations propelling him, both within and beyond the field.

    "This unique book about pursuing your dreams and the life and struggles of a cricketer will keep readers hooked till the end. I congratulate Ashwin and Sidharth on the publication of the book and welcome them to Penguin Random House India. This is a must-read," said Milee Ashwarya, publisher at PRHI.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2024, 4:05 PM IST
