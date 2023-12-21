Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Will Yuzvendra Chahal be included in India's series decider against South Africa? Probable Playing XI and more

    As the ODI series between India and South Africa reaches its decisive match at Boland Park, the spotlight is on India's potential playing XI.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 3:11 PM IST

    As India gears up for the crucial third and final ODI against South Africa at Boland Park in Paarl, the focus shifts to the predicted playing XI. After a setback in the first ODI, South Africa bounced back convincingly in the second, setting the stage for a series decider. The spotlight is on the Indian team, led by KL Rahul, aiming for an improved performance to clinch the three-match series. Young opener Sai Sudarshan, in impressive form with back-to-back half-centuries, remains a key player.

    With the opening combination facing challenges in the first two matches, India's quest for a second ODI series win in South Africa hinges on a solid start from Ruturaj Gaikwad and B Sai Sudharsan. While Sudharsan has been consistent, Gaikwad aims to contribute more to the partnership.

    The bowling department, led by Arshdeep Singh, looks to maintain its effectiveness, and the team management may contemplate bringing in veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for a strategic boost in the series finale. Anticipation is high as India looks to replicate its successful 2018 ODI series win in South Africa.

    Probable Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C), Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan/Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar.

    Also Read: India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Rain threat looms in Paarl as series hangs in balance

