    India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Rain threat looms in Paarl as series hangs in balance

    As India and South Africa lock horns in the decisive third ODI, the series stands at 1-1, intensifying the anticipation. Beyond the fierce on-field competition, all eyes turn to the weather in Paarl, where rain disruptions plagued the T20I series.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 1:01 PM IST

    As India and South Africa gear up for the pivotal third and final ODI in Paarl on Thursday, the focus extends beyond the intense competition that has levelled the series at 1-1. All eyes are on Paarl's weather, reminiscent of rain disruptions during the T20I series. According to Accuweather, there's a reassuring 0% chance of rain, with clear skies and humidity at 26%.

    With India eyeing their second ODI series triumph in South Africa, a robust start from openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and B Sai Sudharsan becomes crucial. The Boland Park pitch favours the team batting first, boasting an average score of 254 in the last 10 matches, with the team batting first winning 60% of the time.

    In their head-to-head ODI history, South Africa has won 51 matches against India's 39 victories in 93 encounters, with three matches yielding no results. Despite this, India holds the upper hand in recent face-offs, winning four of the last five encounters. As the series hangs in balance, India enters the clash as the favourite.

    Also Read: India's WC 2023 hero Mohammad Shami to receive prestigious Arjuna Award on January 9

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 1:01 PM IST
