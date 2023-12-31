Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Venkatesh Prasad's witty response to Aamir Sohail's iconic dismissal - 'Indiranagar ka goonda moment'

    The historic showdown between Venkatesh Prasad and Aamir Sohail in the Cricket World Cup 1996 quarter-finals remains etched in cricket history. Prasad, known for his wit, recently responded to a fan's query about the memorable dismissal.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 31, 2023, 5:44 PM IST

    The historic on-field clash between Venkatesh Prasad and Aamir Sohail in the Cricket World Cup 1996 quarter-finals between India and Pakistan has etched a memorable chapter in cricket history. Matches between these arch-rivals always promise a competitive atmosphere, and Prasad and Sohail elevated it with their intense battle. Sohail confidently signaled towards the off-side after hitting Prasad for a boundary, indicating a repeat performance. However, Prasad had a different script in mind, as his next delivery shattered Sohail's stumps, leaving him astonished.

    Responding to a fan's query on social media about this iconic dismissal, the former Indian fast bowler, known for his wit, quipped, "Indira Nagar ka goonda moment," referencing a phrase coined by his ex-teammate Rahul Dravid in a commercial.

    Expressing his hopes for Team India in the upcoming year, Prasad shared on X (formerly Twitter) that 2023 was a year filled with "What could have been" for Rohit Sharma's side. Despite their dominance in the ODI World Cup, India faced a setback in the final against Australia. Prasad also highlighted India's subpar performance in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. He wished the team success in winning championships, a feat that has eluded them for over a decade.

    Also Read: Nasser Hussain predicts Virat Kohli and Babar Azam to dominate world cricket in the year 2024 (WATCH)

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2023, 5:44 PM IST
