    'Top of the World': Fans applaud ICC's poster celebrating India's No.1 Test team ranking

    Cheers resonate globally as India clinches the coveted No.1 Test ranking in the ICC Men's Team Rankings following a stellar series win against England.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 4:23 PM IST

    In a momentous achievement, India ascended to the pinnacle of the ICC Men's Team Rankings, clinching the prestigious title of the No.1 Test side after a triumphant series victory against England. The cricketing world erupted in applause as fans celebrated this significant milestone, acknowledging India's exceptional performance on the field.

    Here are some of the other twitter reactions:

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 4:34 PM IST
