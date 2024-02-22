Surat Police to investigate IPL star Abhishek Sharma in connection with model Tania Singh's suicide case

Surat Police are issuing a notice to IPL cricketer Abhishek Sharma as part of their investigation into the suspected suicide of model Tania Singh.

Surat Police are set to issue a notice to Indian Premier League (IPL) star Abhishek Sharma as part of their investigation into the suspected suicide of model Tania Singh. The preliminary probe revealed a connection between the two, with Singh having sent Sharma a message on WhatsApp that went unanswered. Singh, aged 28, was discovered hanging in her Vesu apartment on Monday, and no suicide note was found at the scene.

Assistant Commissioner of Police VR Malhotra stated, "We have learned that Abhishek Sharma was in friendship with the deceased model. More details will be known in the investigation." The model's message to Sharma, which was left unanswered, has prompted the police to issue a notice to the cricketer. The police are currently verifying the Call Detail Record (CDR) and IP Detail Record (IPDR) data from Singh's phone. Depending on the results, individuals identified during the verification may be called for statements.

Abhishek Sharma, an all-rounder, plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Tania Singh, with a notable following on social media, has had a case of accidental death registered at the Vesu police station, and investigations are ongoing.

