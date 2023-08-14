Stuart Broad shares insights into his surprising retirement decision

The cricketing community was taken aback by Stuart Broad's unexpected retirement after the 2023 Ashes. The renowned England fast bowler, with an impressive Test career record of 604 wickets from 167 matches, has now provided insights into the pivotal factor that influenced his choice.

Stuart Broad's announcement of his retirement from professional cricket post the 2023 Ashes left the cricketing realm stunned. The England fast bowler, who wrapped up his Test career with a remarkable tally of 604 wickets from 167 matches, averaging at 27.68, has now opened up about the reasons behind his decision. In a recent conversation on former South African player AB de Villiers' YouTube channel, Broad delved into a prominent "apprehension" that influenced his choice to step away from the sport.

In the candid discussion, the 37-year-old explained his desire to exit the game on a high note, avoiding a scenario where young batsmen perceive his bowling as lacklustre.

"Moving on from the game is one of the toughest decisions you could ever make. For me, I wanted to still love the game. I wanted to still know I could compete at the top level when I moved on. Ultimately, I wanted to finish at the very top. I'd almost say that one of my biggest fears was bowling against 20-year-old opening batters and them going, 'I heard he was good, but he's rubbish'. I knew I wanted to finish while I can still do it," Broad told de Villiers during the interaction.

Broad, who took 22 wickets during the recently-concluded Ashes, said that England vs Australia has "always been the pinnacle" for him.

"I never wanted that feeling of going six months too late or finishing with my last act on a cricket field being a torn hamstring and you are never seen again. That was tearing my mind a bit. As soon as I got to grips with the feeling of wanting to finish on top... England vs Australia has always been the pinnacle for me in my career," he added.