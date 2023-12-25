Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rohit Sharma opens up on World Cup final heartbreak as he prepares for South Africa Test series

    Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma addressed the media ahead of the South Africa Test series, marking his first interaction since the conclusion of the Cricket World Cup 2023.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 5:03 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma addressed the media for the first time since the conclusion of the Cricket World Cup 2023 as the Indian team readied for the South Africa Test series. Ahead of the first Test in Centurion, Rohit participated in a press conference, discussing topics ranging from the team's challenges in South Africa to his personal readiness for the Test assignment. Since this was Rohit's initial media interaction since the World Cup, questions were raised about the emotional video he shared a week ago, with inquiries about 'moving on' from the heartbreak.

    Acknowledging the constant flow of cricket events, Rohit admitted that players need to move on, emphasizing that although it took time, he has now emerged from the experience and is eager for new challenges. Reflecting on the team's performance in the World Cup final, he acknowledged the disappointment of falling short in crucial aspects but emphasized the need to find strength amid the busyness of life and cricket.

    "The way we played, you expect to go an inch further. Unfortunately, we couldn't do it. That was the hard part. You saw how we managed to play the 10 games. We didn't do certain things well in the final, and that's why we lost. It is hard, but there's so much happening in life, so much cricket; you've got to find the strength. It took me time to come out, but you've got to move on," he expressed.

    Rohit also mentioned the encouragement received from the outside world, which motivated him personally to overcome the setback. When questioned about his future plans, he responded, "Whatever is in front of me, I look forward to playing."

    With the T20 World Cup 2024 approaching in about six months, speculation about Rohit's participation has grown due to his absence from T20 international cricket since the last T20 World Cup in 2022. However, during the press conference, Rohit did not provide much clarity on his plans for the upcoming tournament.

