Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sarfaraz Ahmed faces exclusion: Mohammad Rizwan steps in as Pakistan name 12-man squad for boxing day Test

    Pakistan unveils its 12-man squad for the upcoming Boxing Day Test against Australia, featuring Mohammad Rizwan stepping in for the experienced Sarfaraz Ahmed.

    Cricket Sarfaraz Ahmed faces exclusion: Mohammad Rizwan steps in as Pakistan name 12-man squad for boxing day Test osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

    Pakistan has revealed its 12-man squad for the upcoming Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, featuring significant changes. Mohammad Rizwan steps in as the replacement for seasoned wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who faced a challenging time during the Perth Test, managing only 7 runs in both innings against Mitchell Starc's relentless bowling. Some of the fans have reacted after seeing Sarfaraz's exclusion.

    This decision marks one of three alterations made by Pakistan for the highly anticipated Test. Pacer Khurram Shahzad's absence due to injury and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf's omission after a subpar performance in Perth are the other notable changes. However, the spotlight remains on Sarfaraz's exclusion from the squad.

    The decision to sideline Sarfaraz has garnered criticism, primarily due to his struggles in Australian conditions. With a modest average of 29.87 in 10 innings, questions arose about his selection. Pakistan captain Shan Masood defended the decision, citing Sarfaraz's domestic cricket performance, commitment, and intensity as contributing factors.

    The squad for the second Test includes Imam-Ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Aamir Jamal, and Sajid Khan.

    Also Read: Shubman Gill's South Africa sojourn: Indian batting star enjoys safari; shares pics and videos

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 4:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Cricketer KC Cariappa faces allegations of deception from former girfriend, lodges complaint vkp

    Karnataka: Cricketer KC Cariappa faces allegations of deception from former girfriend, lodges complaint

    cricket Australian star Glenn Maxwell's hilarious commentary during BBL game leaves internet in splits (WATCH) osf

    Australian star Glenn Maxwell's hilarious commentary during BBL game leaves internet in splits (WATCH)

    cricket Shubman Gill's South Africa sojourn: Indian batting star enjoys safari; shares pics and videos osf

    Shubman Gill's South Africa sojourn: Indian batting star enjoys safari; shares pics and videos

    Christmas 2023: Pakistan team present gifts to Australian players ahead of Boxing Day Test match (WATCH) snt

    Christmas 2023: Pakistan team present gifts to Australian players ahead of Boxing Day Test match (WATCH)

    cricket Michael Holding slams ICC's "Hypocrisy" in Usman Khawaja controversy osf

    Michael Holding slams ICC's 'hypocrisy' after Usman Khawaja's multiple attempts to raise Gaza crisis

    Recent Stories

    BJP appoints Kota Srinivas Poojary as opposition leader in Karnataka Legislative Council vkp

    BJP appoints Kota Srinivas Poojary as opposition leader in Karnataka Legislative Council

    Kerala: Beypore International Water fest to kick-off on December 26; drone light show anr

    Kerala: Beypore International Water fest to kick-off tomorrow; to have drone light show for first time

    Karnataka: Cricketer KC Cariappa faces allegations of deception from former girfriend, lodges complaint vkp

    Karnataka: Cricketer KC Cariappa faces allegations of deception from former girfriend, lodges complaint

    Tamil Nadu shocker Woman techie set ablaze by lover who underwent sex change to marry her gcw

    Tamil Nadu shocker: Woman techie set ablaze by lover who underwent sex change to marry her

    'Jawan' director Atlee and Allu Arjun to collaborate for next film? Here's what we know RKK

    'Jawan' director Atlee and Allu Arjun to collaborate for next film? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon