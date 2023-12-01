Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Revealed: How New Zealand star Rachin Ravindra almost missed ODI World Cup 2023 in India

    Former New Zealand bowler Mitchell McClenaghan provides a comprehensive view of Rachin Ravindra's stellar performance in the ICC ODI World Cup, delving into the challenges the young cricketer faced and the fortuitous circumstances that led to his inclusion.

    Mitchell McClenaghan, former New Zealand and Mumbai Indians bowler, discusses the remarkable performance of Rachin Ravindra in the recently concluded ICC ODI World Cup in India. Ravindra, the left-handed batting sensation of Indian origin, made history by becoming the highest-scoring debutant in World Cup history, amassing 578 runs in 10 games with an impressive average of 64.22, including three centuries and two half-centuries.McClenaghan sheds light on Ravindra's potential exclusion from the World Cup squad and the critical role played by injuries to other players. McClenaghan acknowledges the challenges of facing top-quality bowlers in international cricket and commends Ravindra's technically sound gameplay, emphasising the importance of mastering a strong leg-side game.

    The conversation also touches upon the impact of Kane Williamson's injury on Ravindra's rise as a top-order batsman, highlighting the fortunate opportunity the young cricketer received due to unforeseen circumstances. McClenaghan reflects on the mental readiness of Ravindra and the solid pathway provided by New Zealand cricket, which contributed to his stellar performance in the tournament.

    In addition to cricket insights, McClenaghan shares his experience in Legends League Cricket T20, expressing the joy of reuniting with fellow players and enjoying the relaxed atmosphere. The former bowler discusses the physical and mental challenges of playing cricket after retirement, emphasising the enjoyable aspect of reduced pressure and the excitement of watching former players showcase their skills.

    McClenaghan also provides a glimpse into his post-retirement activities, including coaching and commentary work. Reflecting on his involvement in the 2015 World Cup squad for New Zealand, he shares insights into the mental resilience required to overcome the pain of defeat over time.

    Also Read: Australia responds to social media criticism after World Cup Win; Bancroft leads race for Warner's test spot

