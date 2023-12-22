Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    "Really? Such a Price?" AB de Villiers questions Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins' IPL price tags

    The IPL 2024 auction witnessed historic bids as Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins breached the Rs 20 crore mark, prompting varied reactions. AB de Villiers expressed amusement at the staggering prices.

    cricket "Really? Such a Price?" AB de Villiers questions Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins' IPL price tags osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 4:39 PM IST

    In the recently concluded IPL 2024 auction, the Rs 20 crore mark was surpassed twice for the first time, with Mitchell Starc securing Rs 24.75 crore with Kolkata Knight Riders and Pat Cummins fetching Rs 20.50 crore with SunRisers Hyderabad. The responses to these record-breaking salaries were diverse, leaving some to ponder whether such high bids were justified. South African and Royal Challengers Bangalore legend AB de Villiers expressed amusement at the staggering prices.

    "Some very shrewd purchases. Teams like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, known for their success in the IPL, excel not only on the field but also in making astute auction decisions. Cummins and Starc, undoubtedly exceptional players, but really, for that price? (smiles) It underscores the high demand. This year's auction revealed a significant demand for fast bowlers, driving up their prices," remarked AB De Villiers in a recent Q&A session.

    De Villiers commended the Mumbai Indians for their strategic acquisitions, singling out Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohammad Nabi, and Shreyas Gopal as standout purchases for their respective prices. He also expressed excitement about emerging bowlers like Coetzee, Madushanka, and Thushara, especially highlighting Gerald Coetzee's prowess.

    Having faced Coetzee six to seven years ago, De Villiers recalled the young bowler's impressive performance. Despite being auctioned for a significant Rs 5 crore to the Mumbai Indians, De Villiers deemed it a steal when compared to other players.

    RCB star Dinesh Karthik, retained ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, raised concerns about the trend of foreign players exploiting mini auctions for inflated paychecks. Karthik emphasized the need for the BCCI to address this issue, proposing solutions in a recent video for @cricbuzz.

    Karthik expressed his reservations, stating, "I'm not a big fan of players entering MINI auctions directly. Foreign players and their agents seem to exploit this cleverly, capitalizing on perceived loopholes. I believe the BCCI can take measures to curb this problem, and I've outlined a couple of solutions in my recent video for @cricbuzz

    Highlighting the unhealthy trend, Karthik noted that mini auctions witness players and agents strategically bringing themselves in, resulting in absurd and unprecedented prices. He cited examples from the previous year, such as Cameron Green and Sam Curran, and pointed out this year's instances with Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. While acknowledging that these players prioritise their national commitments, Karthik urged a halt to the tactic of bypassing the main auction to exploit mini auctions for exorbitant contracts.

    Also Read: 'Want to spend time with...': MS Dhoni's agenda for life after cricket will make every Indian proud (WATCH)

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 4:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Want to spend time with... MS Dhoni's agenda for life after cricket will make every Indian proud (WATCH) snt

    'Want to spend time with...': MS Dhoni's agenda for life after cricket will make every Indian proud (WATCH)

    cricket IND vs SA: KL Rahul-Keshav Maharaj's stump-mic chat over 'Ram Siya Ram' goes viral (WATCH) osf

    IND vs SA: KL Rahul-Keshav Maharaj's stump-mic chat over 'Ram Siya Ram' goes viral (WATCH)

    Virat Kohli returns home from South Africa due to 'family emergency'; expected to be back for Boxing Test snt

    Virat Kohli returns home from South Africa due to 'family emergency'; likely to be back for Boxing Day Test

    Not Taylor Swift, but Taylor Yadav! Pop star's viral 'spin bowling action' sparks cricket-themed memes snt

    Not Taylor Swift, but Taylor Yadav! Pop star's viral 'spin bowling action' sparks cricket-themed memes

    cricket Usman Khawaja faces ICC charges over black armband act amid 'Palestine Message' controversy osf

    Usman Khawaja faces ICC charges over black armband act amid 'Palestine Message' controversy

    Recent Stories

    Ishq Jaisa Kuch: 7 reasons to watch Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's song RBA

    Ishq Jaisa Kuch: 11 hot scenes of Deepika Padukone-Hrithik's song

    Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Galaxy A25 5G to launch in India on December 26 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G to launch in India on December 26; Here's what you can expect

    Phoenix OTT: Aju Varghese, Chandunadh's thriller film streams on THIS platform rkn

    Phoenix OTT: Aju Varghese, Chandunadh's thriller film streams on THIS platform

    Flipkart sale Apple AirPods Pro available for Rs 323 ahead of Christmas Here is how you can grab it gcw

    Flipkart sale: Apple AirPods Pro available for Rs 323 ahead of Christmas; Here's how you can grab it

    Promotes growth to Reduces Dandruff: 7 hair benefits of Amla ATG EAI

    Promotes growth to reduces dandruff: 7 hair benefits of Amla

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon