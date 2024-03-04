'Paisa kamao, par sirf IPL khel ke nahi': Praveen Kumar shares view on Shreyas Iyer-Ishan Kishan controversy

Former Indian pacer, Praveen Kumar, shares insights on the Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan contract debate, emphasising the importance of balancing financial gains with commitments to domestic and international cricket.

Former Indian fast bowler Praveen Kumar has added his perspective to the debate surrounding Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan's absence from the BCCI's central contracts. Both players were omitted from the contracts due to their non-participation in Ranji Trophy matches as the Board emphasised the significance of domestic cricket.

Praveen Kumar, in an interview with Times of India, emphasised the importance of cricketers balancing financial gains with commitments to domestic and international cricket. He urged young players to prioritise representing the country and strike a harmonious balance between international matches and lucrative T20 leagues like the IPL.

"I've been saying this for a long time. Earn money, who is stopping you? But it shouldn't be such that you're not playing in domestic matches, not giving importance to the country. Players now have this mindset, 'I'll take a month's rest and then play the IPL.' This is a mental thing; they're unwilling to let go of that money. But this isn't fair at all. Players need to strike a balance. Money is important, but giving franchise cricket priority is wrong."

Shreyas Iyer, in his first domestic match after not receiving a central contract, scored only 3 runs off 8 balls in the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Tamil Nadu. The decision to exclude Iyer and Ishan Kishan from central contracts has stirred debates, with opinions split on whether it sets an example for young cricketers who might prioritise lucrative T20 leagues over red-ball cricket.

Also Read: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf's central contract may be resorted: Report