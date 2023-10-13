ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma hints at Shubman Gill's return for India vs Pakistan clash

Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team's captain, strongly suggests Shubman Gill's return for the upcoming World Cup clash against Pakistan, marking Gill's World Cup debut after recovering from illness.

Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team, has given a compelling hint that Shubman Gill is almost certain to play in the highly anticipated Cricket World Cup 2023 clash against Pakistan. Gill had missed the first two matches of the tournament against Australia and Afghanistan due to a bout of dengue fever but joined the squad in Ahmedabad and even participated in a batting practice session. This will mark Shubman Gill's debut in the Cricket World Cup, and his recent impressive performances across all formats make his inclusion a significant boost for India.

"99 per cent he (Gill) will play. We'll see tomorrow (Saturday) about that," Rohit mentioned during the pre-match press conference.

In 20 ODIs this year, Gill has amassed 1,230 runs at an impressive average of 72.35 and a strike rate just above 105. He has recorded five centuries and five fifties this year, with a best score of 208.

In their previous match against Afghanistan, India secured an 8-wicket victory, chasing down a target of 273 with more than 14 overs remaining. The top-order batsmen, including Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Virat Kohli, played pivotal roles in this win.

With both team well matched, this highly anticipated encounter promises to go down to the wire and provide the cricket world with lot of entertainment.

Toss at 1:30 PM the first ball will be bowled at 2:00 PM at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

