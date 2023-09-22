Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ODI World Cup 2023: Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah in Pakistan's squad; Usama Mir's surprise inclusion

    Pakistan makes crucial squad adjustments ahead of the World Cup, as Hasan Ali steps in for the injured Naseem Shah, while legspinner Usama Mir earns a place.

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah in Pakistan's squad; Usama Mir's surprise inclusion osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 22, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

    Hasan Ali steps in to replace Naseem Shah in Pakistan's World Cup squad, while legspinner Usama Mir earns a call-up. Unfortunately, Faheem Ashraf misses out on selection. Hasan Ali's inclusion comes as Naseem Shah faces a prolonged period of recovery due to injury. The Pakistan squad now includes an additional legspinner in Usama Mir, who previously made his ODI debut against New Zealand earlier this year but was not part of the Asia Cup squad. Pakistan's pace attack comprises Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Wasim Jr, with Mohammad Haris named among the reserves. Spin-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz retains his place in the side, while Faheem Ashraf does not make the cut.

    Commenting on Naseem's injury, Inzamam stated, "Naseem was injured, he was our main bowler and it was unfortunate. Hasan Ali has been performing exceptionally well, and his experience in major events for Pakistan is invaluable. His ability to bowl effectively with both the new and old ball is a significant asset."

    Hasan Ali's last ODI appearance was in June 2022, and he last represented Pakistan in a Test against New Zealand in January this year.

    The announcement of Pakistan's World Cup squad was delayed due to an assessment of their disappointing Asia Cup performance, where they finished at the bottom of the Super Four group after losses to India and Sri Lanka. The PCB also awaited a second opinion on Naseem's injury prognosis, but no positive news emerged. There were extensive discussions among key figures, including captain Babar Azam, vice-captain Shadab Khan, and coaches Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Grant Bradburn, and Morne Morkel, regarding the squad composition. Notably, Hafeez resigned from the technical committee on the eve of the squad's release.

    Despite currently holding the No. 1 ODI ranking, Pakistan's World Cup preparations have faced challenges, with losses to India and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup and a series of injuries to key players. The team will begin its World Cup campaign with warm-up matches against New Zealand and Australia before their opening game against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

    Pakistan World Cup Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali

    Also Read: India vs Australia: 1st ODI clash in Mohali promises high-octane action; Pitch and Weather conditions

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket India vs Australia: 1st ODI clash in Mohali promises high-octane action; Pitch and Weather conditions osf

    India vs Australia: 1st ODI clash in Mohali promises high-octane action; Pitch and Weather conditions

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid's perspective on why Indian batsmen haven't bowled much in recent years osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid's perspective on why Indian batsmen haven't bowled much in recent years

    cricket India vs Australia 1st ODI - Team news, pitch report and probable playing XIs osf

    India vs Australia 1st ODI - Team news, pitch report and probable playing XIs

    Cricket Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala's World Cup dreams shattered due to injuries osf

    Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala's World Cup dreams shattered due to injuries

    From food delivery executive to ODI World Cup 2023 net bowler: Remarkable journey of Chennai's Lokesh Kumar snt

    From food delivery executive to ODI World Cup 2023 net bowler: Remarkable journey of Chennai's Lokesh Kumar

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Excise officials nab youths with 60 kg ganja in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Excise officials nab youths with 60 kg ganja in Thiruvananthapuram

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Hotel's lavish suite room costs THIS whopping amount per night? vma

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Hotel's lavish suite room costs THIS whopping amount per night?

    Exclusive: KSEB corruption unravels, more sensational revelations emerge anr

    Exclusive: KSEB corruption unravels, more sensational revelations emerge

    Facebook rolls out option to create up to four additional profiles gcw

    Facebook rolls out option to create up to four additional profiles

    Shubh India Tour Row: After singer's official apology; AP Dhillon, Dino James drop cryptic social media posts vma

    Shubh India Tour Row: After singer's official apology; AP Dhillon, Dino James drop cryptic social media posts

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon