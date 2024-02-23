Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    NZ vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Australia clinches T20I series with convincing 72-run win against New Zealand

    In a commanding performance Australia dominate New Zealand, securing a comprehensive 72-run victory to clinch the T20I series 2-0.

    NZ vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Australia clinches T20I series with convincing 72-run win against New Zealand
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 4:06 PM IST

    Australia secured a comprehensive victory over hosts New Zealand, defeating them by 72 runs and sealing the T20I series 2-0 with one game remaining. Demonstrating superiority across all aspects of the game, Australia dominated the entire day, leaving the Kiwis with much to contemplate moving forward in the series.

    In pursuit of a target of 175, New Zealand struggled to gain momentum, losing wickets consistently. The absence of Devon Conway, sidelined with an injured thumb but fortunately not a fracture, significantly impacted the top order. Glenn Phillips emerged as the lone fighter for the Kiwis, contributing 42 runs off 35 balls. While Josh Clarkson reached double figures, Trent Boult added some fun with his 16 runs off 11 balls. However, New Zealand fell short, being bowled out for 102 in 17 overs, with the fielding side conceding 8 extras.

    Adam Zampa stood out as the top bowler for Australia, claiming figures of 4/34 in 4 overs, while Nathan Ellis contributed with a couple of wickets for 16 runs in 3 overs. Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and skipper Mitchell Marsh each secured a wicket, as the Australian bowlers maintained tight control over runs.

    In the earlier phase of the game, Australia, after being put into bat by New Zealand, displayed an explosive start led by Travis Head, who scored an impressive 45 off 22 balls. Despite losing Steve Smith for 11 and facing a middle-order setback, Mitchell Marsh's 26 off 21 balls, along with crucial contributions from Pat Cummins (28 off 22) and Nathan Ellis (11), propelled Australia to a total of 174 in 19.5 overs. New Zealand bowlers, particularly Lockie Ferguson with figures of 4/12 in 3.5 overs and support from Ben Sears (2/29 in 4 overs), applied pressure. Mitchell Santner and Adam Milne also claimed a couple of wickets each, although Trent Boult experienced an off day with the ball.

    In summary, Australia's 72-run triumph secured them the T20I series 2-0, leaving them in a commanding position with one game still to be played.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2024, 4:06 PM IST
