Irfan Pathan hints at MS Dhoni's prolonged IPL stint beyond the 2024 season (WATCH)

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan suggests that MS Dhoni might extend his IPL career beyond the upcoming 2024 season, citing the iconic player's fitness and dedication.

Speaking at an event organised by Star Sports recently, Irfan Pathan highlighted the importance of MS Dhoni to the IPL and that it's not going to be Dhoni's last season.

"Definitely not (Will this be his last season?). I met him about a month ago. He had long hair, he is growing his hair. He is going back to the old times and looking supremely fit. For a guy, who is past 40 and still looking so fit. I really hope for his sake, for his franchise's sake and all the fans' sake, he continues to play," Irfan said.

"I said it... obviously, it was over-the-top, even if MS Dhoni plays on one leg, people will still like to see him play," he added.

Pathan added that even if Dhoni retires, his association with the Chennai Super Kings and the IPL will continue in one form or another.

"If this is his last season, I really want him to go out on a high. I feel he will never go out of IPL, he will never go out of CSK. CSK is Dhoni, Dhoni is CSK. It's the same thing," Irfan added.

The opening game of IPL 2024 is set to take place on March 23, 2024, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, featuring a match between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

