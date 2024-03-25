IPL 2024: South African speedster Anrich Nortje joins Delhi Capitals squad ahead of second match

South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje has officially joined the ranks of the Delhi Capitals (DC) squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Nortje's inclusion comes on the heels of Delhi Capitals' first match of the tournament against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), which ended in a narrow 4-wicket loss. The official social media handle of the Delhi-based franchise, X, shared a glimpse of the 30-year-old joining the team, captioning it with a playful reference, "Everything moved a little Nortje today."

Reflecting on Delhi's opening match against Punjab, PBKS elected to field after winning the toss. Despite a promising start with fiery innings from David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, Delhi Capitals faltered midway. Rishabh Pant made a notable contribution in his comeback game, but it was Abhishek Porel's explosive cameo that propelled Delhi to a total of 174/9 in 20 overs.

PBKS' bowling attack, led by Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel, contained Delhi's batsmen effectively. In response, PBKS' skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh provided a solid start, laying the foundation for a successful chase. However, it was the impressive partnership between Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone that ultimately secured a four-wicket victory for PBKS. Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed were among the standout bowlers for Delhi Capitals, but Curran's stellar performance earned him the 'Player of the Match' award.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Umesh Yadav reveals tactics discussed with skipper Shubman Gill in the win against Mumbai Indians