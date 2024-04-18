IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma criticises 'Impact Player' rule for dampening allrounders role in the team

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma voices his criticism of the 'Impact Player' rule in the IPL and its implications for allrounders. Speaking on a podcast, Rohit expresses concerns about the rule's effect on team balance and the selection process for the upcoming T20 World Cup squad.

Rohit Sharma has voiced his disapproval of the 'Impact Player' rule in the IPL, which was introduced during the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament of 2022-23. Speaking on the Club Prairie Fire Podcast, the Indian captain expressed concerns about the rule's impact on allrounders, lamenting its effect on team balance.

"I generally feel that it is going to hold back [allrounders] because eventually cricket is played by 11 players, not 12 players," Rohit remarked on the podcast, alongside Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan. "I'm not a big fan of the impact player. You are taking out so much from the game just to make it a little entertaining for the people around."

Rohit's comments coincide with India's squad selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup. With the team struggling to find a balance between batting and bowling, Rohit emphasized the importance of allrounders like Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. However, he highlighted the rule's impact on players like Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar, who have seen limited opportunities to showcase their bowling skills due to the 'Impact Substitute' ruling.

While Dube impressed in India's recent T20I series and continues to perform well with the bat in the IPL, the rule has restricted his bowling contributions. Similarly, Washington Sundar has been underutilized by Sunrisers Hyderabad, raising concerns about his selection for the T20 World Cup squad.

As for potential solutions, Rohit expressed uncertainty, stating, "I don't know what you can do about it, but I'm not a fan of it [the rule] honestly speaking." He emphasized the need for flexibility in team composition, especially considering the dominance of top-order batters in T20 cricket.

