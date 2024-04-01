Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant's inspirational comeback lauded by Shane Watson

    Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson praises Rishabh Pant's remarkable return to form in the IPL after a life-threatening accident, highlighting Pant's resilience and determination as a source of inspiration for all.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 3:25 PM IST

    Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has expressed his admiration for Rishabh Pant's remarkable journey from a life-threatening car accident to showcasing his explosive cricket skills in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Watson believes that anyone who isn't inspired by Pant's resilience may not truly understand what it means to be human.

    Pant, who endured a severe car crash in December 2022 resulting in major injuries and extensive rehabilitation, made a triumphant return to competitive cricket in this year's IPL. Despite initial struggles in the opening matches, Pant displayed his trademark aggressive batting style, including remarkable one-handed sixes, to score a vital fifty for his team, the Delhi Capitals.

    Watson, speaking on JioCinema, lauded Pant's incredible performance, emphasising that it's impossible not to be inspired by his determination and ability to overcome adversity. Pant's innings played a crucial role in Delhi Capitals' victory over the Chennai Super Kings.

    Reflecting on Pant's resilience, Watson, who previously worked with Pant during his coaching stint with the Delhi Capitals, commended the young cricketer's relentless pursuit of excellence. He highlighted Pant's unwavering commitment to being the best version of himself, which was evident in his outstanding performance on the field.

    Ultimately, Pant's story serves as a testament to his mental fortitude and determination, inspiring countless individuals with his remarkable comeback from adversity.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate during clash against CSK

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2024, 3:25 PM IST
