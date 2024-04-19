Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants halt Chennai Super Kings' winning streak with convincing 8-wicket victory

    In a high-stakes IPL clash, Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious against Chennai Super Kings, ending their winning streak with a convincing 8-wicket win at Ekana Stadium.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 11:23 PM IST

    In a crucial encounter at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Super Giants managed to break their losing streak while preventing Chennai Super Kings from securing a hat-trick of wins in Match 34 of the Indian Premier League.

    Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, skipper KL Rahul's decision paid off as his team executed a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Chennai Super Kings to 176/6. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored with an unbeaten 57*, supported by Ajinkya Rahane's 36 and MS Dhoni's quickfire 28 off just 9 deliveries. Krunal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis starred with the ball for Lucknow Super Giants, keeping the target within reach.

    Lucknow Super Giants' chase got off to a solid start, with skipper Rahul leading the charge with a blazing 82 off 53 balls. Quinton de Kock contributed with a valuable 54, forming a crucial opening partnership of 134 runs. Despite losing de Kock in the 15th over, Rahul continued his onslaught until a remarkable one-handed catch by Ravindra Jadeja turned the tide in Chennai's favor. However, Nicholas Pooran (23*) and Marcus Stoinis ensured victory for Lucknow Super Giants with ease.

    While Matheesha Pathirana posed some challenge with figures of 1/29, Chennai's bowling unit struggled to contain the opposition, with notable contributions from Moeen Ali and Deepak Chahar. Despite efforts from Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande, Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious, ending Chennai Super Kings' winning streak in a thrilling encounter.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Preity Zinta sets record straight on alleged Rohit Sharma comment; Calls it 'FAKE'

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 11:39 PM IST
