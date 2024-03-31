Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals post imposing total of 191-5 against Chennai Super Kings in Visakhapatnam

    Delhi Capitals set a challenging target for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024 clash. Led by stellar performances from Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, and Rishabh Pant, DC posted a formidable total.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 31, 2024, 10:13 PM IST

    The Delhi Capitals have set a formidable target of 191 runs on the scoreboard, losing five wickets in the process, after opting to bat first. The opening duo of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner laid a solid foundation, while skipper Rishabh Pant provided the finishing touch. However, the Chennai Super Kings' bowlers struggled to contain the Capitals' onslaught, except for Tushar Deshpande, and now their batsmen face the daunting task of chasing down this imposing total.

    Delhi Capitals made an explosive start to their innings, with Shaw and Warner capitalising on the early fielding restrictions. Both batsmen exhibited fine strokeplay, scoring briskly, as the CSK bowlers, with the exception of Deshpande, bore the brunt of the assault. At the end of the powerplay, the score stood at an imposing 62/0.

    Maintaining an impressive run rate, Shaw and Warner continued to pile on the runs. Warner reached his fifty in just 32 balls but was dismissed soon after, courtesy of a stunning catch by Matheesha Pathirana, breaking the 93-run opening partnership in the 10th over. Shaw followed suit in the next over, departing for 43.

    Skipper Rishabh Pant elevated himself to number three and partnered with Mitchell Marsh. However, the dismissals of the openers allowed the Super Kings to stage a comeback. Pant and Marsh added 31 runs before Pathirana dismissed Marsh with a well-directed yorker. In the same over, he also sent Tristan Stubbs back to the pavilion without scoring.

    Axar Patel joined Pant at the crease, stabilising the innings. Although the Capitals lost momentum momentarily, Pant's aggressive batting towards the end propelled them to a formidable total. Pant completed his fifty off 31 balls before departing for 51, guiding DC to 191/5 at the end of their allotted 20 overs.

    Matheesha Pathirana was the standout bowler for the Super Kings, claiming three crucial wickets while conceding just 31 runs in his four overs. Mustafizur Rahman and Ravindra Jadeja also contributed with a wicket each, albeit at a costly rate. Despite the challenging target, the Super Kings will draw confidence from the batting-friendly conditions as they aim to chase down the total.

    Also Read: IPL 2024, DC vs CSK: Matheesha Pathirana's spectacular catch sends David Warner packing (WATCH)

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2024, 11:07 PM IST
