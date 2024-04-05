Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' in form spinner Kuldeep Yadav rests due to groin a niggle

    Delhi Capitals' spinner Kuldeep Yadav takes rest as a precautionary measure for a groin niggle during the ongoing IPL 2024 season, highlighting the team's careful management of player fitness.

    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 5:10 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals' spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, is currently managing a groin niggle and has been advised rest as a precautionary measure by the team management during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The 29-year-old left-arm spinner encountered the niggle following DC's match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, which unfortunately ended in defeat for the team. As a result of the injury, Kuldeep had to sit out of the subsequent matches, with veteran pacer Ishant Sharma making his return to the playing XI.

    According to an IPL source speaking to PTI, "It will take some time for him to be match fit," indicating that Kuldeep's recovery may be gradual.

    Given Kuldeep's status as a centrally-contracted player and his aspirations for the upcoming T20 World Cup, the National Cricket Academy's sports science and medical team will play a significant role in managing his injury and rehabilitation.

    Franchises are required to report any niggles or injury concerns regarding Indian players to the NCA, ensuring proper oversight and care.

    Although Kuldeep has been accompanying the team for all their matches, his availability for DC's upcoming match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday remains uncertain.

    In the two matches he has played so far, Kuldeep has secured three wickets with an economy rate of 7.62. Despite the setback, Kuldeep showcased excellent form during the recently concluded five-Test series against England, where he garnered 19 wickets in four matches at an impressive average of 20.15.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: CSK's Ajinkya Rahane advocates positivity ahead of the encounter against SRH

