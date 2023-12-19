Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024 Auction: Who is Kumar Kushagra, the uncapped sensation sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 7.4 crore?

    The uncapped sensation Kumar Kushagra, a talented wicketkeeper-batsman from Jharkhand, clinched an extraordinary deal, securing a spot with Delhi Capitals for a whopping 7.4 Crore. 

    In a surprising turn of events at the IPL 2024 Auction, uncapped Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Kushagra secured a jaw-dropping deal, signing up with Delhi Capitals for an astounding 7.4 Crore. The Delhi-based franchise emerged victorious in a fierce bidding war against GT and CSK, leaving fans astonished by the substantial investment in the 19-year-old player.

    Commencing with a modest base price of 20 lakhs, Kumar Kushagra witnessed a remarkable surge in his financial standing. The young talent from Jharkhand is set to make his mark in IPL 2024 as a pivotal addition to the Delhi Capitals roster, leaving cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipating his performance on the field.

    Jharkhand's wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Kushagra garnered attention from several IPL teams during the 2024 auction, ultimately sealing a deal with Delhi Capitals for Rs. 7.2 crore.

    Delhi Capitals faced initial interest from Chennai Super Kings, followed by a competitive bid from Gujarat Titans, before successfully securing the promising talents of Kushagra.

    The 19-year-old showcased his batting prowess by being the sixth-highest run-scorer in the Deodhar Trophy earlier this year, accumulating 227 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 109.13. Notably, he contributed with a fifty for East Zone in the final against South Zone.

    Kushagra left an impact in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, notably scoring a rapid 37-ball 67 to guide his team to victory in pursuit of a challenging 355-run target against Maharashtra.

    A part of India's Under-19 World Cup squad in 2020, Kushagra gained widespread attention in 2022 when, at the age of 17, he scored a double century against Nagaland in the Ranji Trophy pre-quarterfinals. This remarkable feat made him the youngest batter to achieve a score of 250 or more in a first-class innings.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 8:06 PM IST
