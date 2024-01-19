Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's dedicated net practice amidst recovery (WATCH)

    Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, known for his cricket prowess, recently showcased his unwavering commitment to improvement through a video of his rigorous net practice on Instagram. Despite recovering from an ankle injury, Shami's exclusion from the upcoming India vs England Tests.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 19, 2024, 10:23 AM IST

    Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami recently shared glimpses of his rigorous net practice on social media. Taking to Instagram, Shami posted a video showcasing various batting shots, including flicks, drives, lofted hits, and even a reverse sweep. In the accompanying caption, he underscored the significance of hard work, asserting that dedication yields results in any endeavor. The video not only displayed his commitment to improving his batting skills but also highlighted his perseverance.

    However, Shami is currently sidelined due to an ankle injury and has been excluded from the Indian squad for the initial two Tests against England. Despite not having played since his remarkable performance in the World Cup in November, where he secured 24 wickets, Shami had been aiming for a comeback against England. In his absence, India has opted for a squad with four spinners—Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Kuldeep Yadav.

    The 16-member squad also includes uncapped players Avesh Khan and Dhruv Jurel. Avesh, a seam bowler, boasts experience with eight one-day internationals and 19 T20 matches for India. On the other hand, Dhruv is yet to make his debut in any format at the international level.

