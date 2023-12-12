India vs South Africa: A glimpse of the records at St. George's Park, Gqeberha ahead of the 2nd T20I

Ahead of the highly anticipated 2nd T20I at St George's Park in Gqeberha, the cricket world turns its attention to the historic venue where India and South Africa are set to lock horns.

As India gears up to face South Africa in the second match of the T20I series at St George's Park in Gqeberha, South Africa, all eyes are on the historical cricket ground. The match, scheduled for Tuesday, December 12, promises to be a battle worth watching, especially after the rain-marred first encounter. The teams are eager to make up for lost time and showcase their prowess in this upcoming fixture.

St George's Park in Gqeberha: T20I Records

Win/Loss Record:

South Africa boasts a commendable record at St George's Park, having won two out of the three matches played at the venue.

Average Score:

In T20 matches at St George's Park, South Africa maintains an average score of 131 runs.

Highest Score:

The highest score achieved at this venue was 179/6 by South Africa against New Zealand in 2012, resulting in a 33-run victory.

Lowest Score:

On the flip side, South Africa's lowest score at St George's Park was 158 against Australia in 2020, resulting in a 12-run victory.

South Africa vs India T20I Record at St George's Park in Gqeberha

Head-to-Head:

Interestingly, South Africa and India have never faced each other at St George's Park in Gqeberha. The upcoming match will mark their debut clash at this venue.

Overall T20 Head-to-Head Record:

In T20s, South Africa and India have a history of 24 encounters, with South Africa winning 10, India triumphing in 13, and one match ending without a result.

Recent T20I Encounters:

The last five T20I matches between South Africa and India have witnessed two victories each, with India posting the highest score of 237 and the lowest being 28.

South Africa vs India, 2nd T20I Prediction

Considering the current form, India is poised as the favourite in the upcoming contest against South Africa. The clash at St George's Park is anticipated to be a thrilling encounter, adding another chapter to the historic rivalry between these cricketing nations.

