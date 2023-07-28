Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs Ireland 2023: Jasprit Bumrah declared fully fit for India tour of Ireland

    Jasprit Bumrah's triumphant return to the field is on the horizon, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirms his full fitness for the upcoming Ireland series.

    India vs Ireland 2023: Jasprit Bumrah declared fully fit for India tour of Ireland
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

    According to Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jasprit Bumrah has made a full recovery and is all set to be included in the squad for the upcoming Ireland series. Shah confirmed Bumrah's fitness and revealed that the plan was to have him play in the three T20Is in Dublin on August 18, 20, and 23.

    Furthermore, Shah shared that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has emphasised the need for dedicated bowling and fielding coaches for the women's team. The process of appointing coaching staff, including the head coach, will be done together, and interviews for the head coach position have already been conducted. Specialised coaches for fielding and bowling will also be sought after for the women's team.

    Also Read: IND vs WI 2023: Dominant India defeats West Indies by 5 wickets in the 1st ODI

    Addressing concerns in the broadcast industry, Shah acknowledged the prolonged delay in releasing the media rights tender for India's bilateral games. Ernst & Young has been appointed to handle the process and is expected to submit a report soon, paving the way for the tender's release. However, Shah did not provide a specific timeline for the tender's availability.

    There are still two crucial decisions pending regarding the media rights tender. The BCCI is yet to decide whether to opt for an online auction or closed bidding, and whether to offer a composite bid package in the tender. Ernst & Young has presented all the available options, but a final decision is yet to be made by the BCCI.

    Also Read: Ashes 2023: Australia take the upper hand in an action-packed day 1 of the 5th Test

    With the three-ODI series against Australia approaching in the last week of September, industry executives are concerned that new broadcasters might not have enough time to plan and execute marketing strategies for this crucial series, which marks the first series in the new broadcast cycle. The BCCI secretary clarified that decisions on the auction format and bid package are still pending.

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
