India vs Bangladesh: India's top order collapses in Chennai Test

Rohit Sharma's dismissal triggered a mini-collapse as India lost three quick wickets in the first session of the Chennai Test against Bangladesh.

India suffered an early setback in the first Test against Bangladesh, losing two crucial wickets in the opening session. Put into bat at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India lost captain Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0), and Virat Kohli (6) early on. The scoreboard read a precarious 34 runs for three wickets at the time of reporting. Yashasvi Jaiswal (17) and Rishabh Pant (0) were at the crease, trying to rebuild the innings.

Rohit's dismissal came in the fourth over when Hasan Mahmud induced an edge that was safely caught by Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto at slip. Vice-captain Shubman Gill, who came in next, couldn't provide the stability India needed. After a cautious start, Gill edged a Mahmud delivery to wicketkeeper Litton Das. Kohli's dismissal followed soon after, as he edged an off-stump delivery from Mahmud to Litton Das.

India opted for a bowling attack comprising three pacers and two spinners in Chennai. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep formed the pace trio, while veterans Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin were entrusted with the spin duties. Rishabh Pant took on the wicketkeeping responsibilities. KL Rahul also found a place in the playing XI. Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Yash Dayal missed out.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wicketkeeper), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Naeem Hasan.

