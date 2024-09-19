Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs Bangladesh: India's top order collapses in Chennai Test

    Rohit Sharma's dismissal triggered a mini-collapse as India lost three quick wickets in the first session of the Chennai Test against Bangladesh.

    cricket India vs Bangladesh: Top Order Collapses Against Bangladesh in First Test scr
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 10:51 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

    India suffered an early setback in the first Test against Bangladesh, losing two crucial wickets in the opening session. Put into bat at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India lost captain Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0), and Virat Kohli (6) early on. The scoreboard read a precarious 34 runs for three wickets at the time of reporting. Yashasvi Jaiswal (17) and Rishabh Pant (0) were at the crease, trying to rebuild the innings. 

    Also read: Ricky Ponting appointed Head Coach of Punjab Kings for IPL 2025 after parting ways with Delhi Capitals

    Rohit's dismissal came in the fourth over when Hasan Mahmud induced an edge that was safely caught by Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto at slip. Vice-captain Shubman Gill, who came in next, couldn't provide the stability India needed. After a cautious start, Gill edged a Mahmud delivery to wicketkeeper Litton Das. Kohli's dismissal followed soon after, as he edged an off-stump delivery from Mahmud to Litton Das.

    India opted for a bowling attack comprising three pacers and two spinners in Chennai. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep formed the pace trio, while veterans Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin were entrusted with the spin duties. Rishabh Pant took on the wicketkeeping responsibilities. KL Rahul also found a place in the playing XI. Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Yash Dayal missed out.

    India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

    Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wicketkeeper), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Naeem Hasan.

    Also read: Jason Gillespie backs Australian bowlers to do the job against India

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ricky Ponting appointed Head Coach of Punjab Kings for IPL 2025 after parting ways with Delhi Capitals snt

    Ricky Ponting appointed Head Coach of Punjab Kings for IPL 2025 after parting ways with Delhi Capitals

    cricket Jason Gillespie backs Australian bowlers to do the job against India scr

    Jason Gillespie backs Australian bowlers to do the job against India

    ICC doubles prize money for Women's T20 World Cup 2024, winner to receive record Rs 19.6 crore snt

    ICC doubles prize money for Women's T20 World Cup 2024, winner to receive record Rs 19.6 crore

    cricket ENG vs AUS: 19-year-old pacer Mahli Beardman added to Australia ODI squad as cover scr

    ENG vs AUS: 19-year-old pacer Mahli Beardman added to Australia ODI squad as cover

    cricket IND vs BAN: Bangladesh start preparations in Chennai ahead of first Test scr

    IND vs BAN: Bangladesh start preparations in Chennai ahead of first Test

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-539 September 19 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-539 September 19 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Pakistan Congress NC alliance on same page Khawaja Asif's Article 370 restoration remark sparks row WATCH snt

    'Pakistan, Congress-NC alliance on same page': Khawaja Asif's Article 370 restoration remark sparks row| WATCH

    Mpox in Kerala: Health Minister Veena George urges people with symptoms to seek medical attention immediately anr

    Mpox in Kerala: Health Minister Veena George urges people with symptoms to seek medical attention immediately

    Ernst & Young pledges workplace improvements after employee's death sparks allegations of overwork AJR

    Ernst & Young pledges workplace improvements after employee's death sparks allegations of overwork

    WATCH Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya touches legendary Shiva Rajkumar's feet, fans say, "Sanskari daughter" RBA

    WATCH: Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya touches legendary Shiva Rajkumar's feet, fans say, "Sanskari daughter

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon