Sanju's century, Surya's fireworks: India's record T20 Score

Sanju Samson smashed five sixes in one over off Rishad Hussain. He partnered with Suryakumar Yadav for a 173-run stand.

Sanju Samson's classy century (102 off 47 balls), combined with Suryakumar Yadav's explosive batting (75 off 35 balls), propelled India to a mammoth 297/6 for the loss of six wickets against Bangladesh in the third T20I. This is the highest T20I score by a full ICC member nation. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bat at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

India's start wasn't ideal. Abhishek Sharma was dismissed early with the score at 23, caught by Mahedi Hasan off Tanzim Hasan. Then came Samson's onslaught. He hammered the Bangladeshi bowlers, both spinners and pacers, all around the park. Samson hit five sixes in a single over from Rishad Hussain. He and Surya built a 173-run partnership. Samson, who hit eight sixes and 11 fours, was eventually dismissed by Mustafizur. Surya followed soon after, having scored five sixes and eight fours.

Rinku Singh (8) and Washington Sundar (1) remained unbeaten. Riyan Parag (34 off 13) and Hardik Pandya (47 off 18) made handy contributions, taking the score close to 300, adding 70 runs for their partnership. Both were dismissed in the final overs. Nitesh Reddy was the other batsman to get out.

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Nitesh Kumar Reddy, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Mayank Yadav.

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tanzim Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hussain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzid Hasan.

