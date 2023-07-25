India to host Australia, Afghanistan and England in blockbuster 2023-24 home season

India is gearing up for an action-packed 2023-24 home season with a star-studded line-up of international matches, featuring encounters against Australia, Afghanistan, and England.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the fixtures for the season, featuring a total of 16 international games, including 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is. The action-packed season will kick off with a 3-match ODI series against Australia, serving as a build-up to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot will host the ODI series. After the World Cup, India will take on Australia in a 5-match T20I series, commencing on 23rd November in Vizag and culminating on 3rd December in Hyderabad.

In the new year, Afghanistan will make their maiden white-ball bilateral tour to India, engaging in a three-match T20I series in Mohali, Indore, and Bengaluru. The spotlight will then shift to Test cricket as India welcomes England for a highly anticipated 5-match Test series, starting from 25th January 2024. The enthralling Test matches will be held at Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala. With a diverse array of matches, the 2023-24 home season promises to be a cricketing spectacle that fans will eagerly anticipate.

List of Fixtures - 2023-24 HOME MATCHES:

Australia Tour of India - 3 ODIs:

1st ODI: Mohali - Friday, 22-Sep-23, (1:30 PM)

2nd ODI: Indore - Sunday, 24-Sep-23, (1:30 PM)

3rd ODI: Rajkot - Wednesday, 27-Sep-23, 1:30 PM

Australia Tour of India - 5 T20Is:

1st T20I: Vizag - Thursday, 23-Nov-23, (7:00 PM)

2nd T20I: Trivandrum - Sunday, 26-Nov-23, (7:00 PM)

3rd T20I: Guwahati - Tuesday, 28-Nov-23, (7:00 PM)

4th T20I: Nagpur - Friday, 01-Dec-23, (7:00 PM)

5th T20I: Hyderabad - Sunday, 03-Dec-23, (7:00 PM)

Afghanistan Tour of India - 3 T20Is:

1st T20I: Mohali - Thursday, 11-Jan-24

2nd T20I: Indore - Sunday, 14-Jan-24

3rd T20I: Bengaluru - Wednesday, 17-Jan-24

England Tour of India - 5 Tests:

1st Test: Hyderabad - Thursday, 25-Jan-24 to Monday, 29-Jan-24

2nd Test: Vizag - Friday, 02-Feb-24 to Tuesday, 06-Feb-24

3rd Test: Rajkot - Thursday, 15-Feb-24 to Monday, 19-Feb-24

4th Test: Ranchi - Friday, 23-Feb-24 to Tuesday, 27-Feb-24

5th Test: Dharamsala - Thursday, 07-Mar-24 to Monday, 11-Mar-24

